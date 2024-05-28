UFC 302: How much do Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier tickets cost? Price Details & Schedule

The wait is finally over for fans as Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier headlines UFC 302 this Saturday. The event takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and tickets will cost fans between $315 and $700 if they want to be in attendance.

In addition to the lightweight title main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland returns to the octagon to take on No. 7 ranked contender Paulo Costa. Similar to other pay-per-view fight weeks, fans will be able to attend the pre-fight press conference and the ceremonial weigh-ins.

The ceremonial weigh-ins take place the night before the event, so fans can expect to see the fighters face off once more on Friday at 5 pm ET. According to MMA Junkie's Nolan King, the pre-fight press conference will feature Makhachev, Poirier, Strickland, and Costa and is scheduled to take place Thursday at 5 pm ET.

How much do tickets cost for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier?

The ticket prices for this weekend's UFC 302 headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier will fluctuate depending on the level and seating in the arena. Tickets are somewhat more affordable compared to what the promotion is charging for UFC 303 in Las Vegas later that month.

According to the New York Post, the ticket prices to see Makhachev vs. Poirier will range between $315 - $700. Seats in the 200 level will start at $315, 100-level seats start at $351, lower-level seats start at $506, and floor seating ticket prices start at $700.

It will be interesting to what the live gate for UFC 302 ends up being as there is plenty of star power on the card, especially in both the main event and co-main event.

