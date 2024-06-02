UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: Live round-by-round updates

UFC 302, headlined by a lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, will go down later tonight at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Keeping up with the legacy of his mentor and friend Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev has been a dominant force in the lightweight division for a good few years.

The Dagestani claimed the undisputed lightweight gold with a second-round submission of Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in October 2022. Since then, the 32-year-old has defended his belt twice against former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

The second of his wins against 'The Great' finally fetched the lightweight kingpin the elusive No.1 spot on the pound-for-pound ladder. So, naturally, the oddsmakers are favoring Makhachev for the matchup.

The other half of the main event, Poirier's storied career is second to none. The challenger from Louisiana has been one of the top contenders in the lightweight division for a long time.

With notable wins against titans of the sport such as Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, and Justin Gaethje, 'The Diamond' is often regarded as one of the greatest fighters to have never won an undisputed UFC title.

Unfortunately for Poirier, his last two bids to claim the 155-pound gold ended in crushing third-round rear-naked choke defeats. Given Poirier's ill fortune against proficient grapplers in title fights, Makhachev is a prohibitive favorite for the contest at -625.

At 35 years of age, this might just be 'The Diamond's' last chance to achieve undisputed glory.

Catch the live coverage and play-by-play updates at Sportskeeda as the main event unfolds at UFC 302.

Watch the final face-off between Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev below:

UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

Round 1:

Poirier misses with an outside calf kick. Makhachev opens with a front kick. After a flurry, he immediately shoots for a single leg and changes levels putting 'The Diamond' on the canvas.

The Dagestani is employing ground and pound, trying to make way for submissions. After a scramble, Makhachev gets his opponent's back. A vicious hand position battle ensues as Poirier tires to avoid a rear-naked choke.

Makhachev readjusts the body lock he has on 'The Diamond' and goes back hunting for the choke. The champion finishes the round strong, threatening submissions.

Round 2:

Makhachev tries to take his opponent down early in the round, but Poirier scrambles back up. The champion connects with a knee to the head from the clinch. He tries another level change without success.

A left hand up top land for Makhachev. A good jab lands for the champion. The takedown threat has severely reduced Poirier's activity on the feet.

Makhachev tries another level change, which gets stuffed by Poirier. A good right hook lands for the challenger. He follows up with a left hand from the clinch. Makhachev lands a left hand to the head, and Poirier lands a left of his own.

The champion commits to a single leg and puts Poirier on the canvas to close out the round.

Round 3:

As Round 3 starts, Makhachev lands a knee strike to the head. Poirier goes to the clinch and Makhachev tries to reel his opponent to the ground. The champion takes his opponent's back and flattens Poirier out.

He has a body lock on his opponent and is putting submission threats on Poirier.

The champion transitions to a full mount. An ambitious Poirier outgrapples the sambo maestro and scrambles back to his feet. Poirier is fired up and is trying to land a haymaker on his opponent. Makhachev lands an uppercut followed by a straight punch on his foe.

'The Diamond's' left eye has swelled up from all the punishment. A good flurry lands for Poirier, which seems to have hurt the champion.

Round 4:

Poirier's nose seems to have broken after getting hit by a knee. A good jab lands for 'The Diamond'. A body shot lands for the champion. Another takedown is stuffed by the American.

A right hand up close lands for Makhachev. He tries for a level change after connecting with a left hand. Poirier is pressed against the cage and is in danger of being taken down.

Makhachev eventually takes his opponent's back. Poirier scrambles back to his feet. Left hand and an uppercut land for the champion.

The champion's forehead is gushing blood after getting hit by an elbow by Poirier. The Dagestani forces his opponent back to the cage. He has a single leg on his opponent.

Round 5:

As the final five minutes unfold, Poirier is on the front foot. Makhachev has outlanded his opponent at this point. Another takedown gets stuffed by the challenger.

A left hand up top lands for Poirier. An uppercut sneaks in for the champion. A crushing left hand lands for the challenger. Makhachev tries a takedown, and Poirier gets back up. With another effort, Makhachev takes his foe down and locks in a guillotine. He then transitions to a D'Arce choke, forcing a tap out of Poirier. The Louisiana native seems dazed and confused as he lays on the ground. He seems to have partially gone unconscious from the choke.

Official Result: Islam Makhachev def. Dustin Poirier via submission (D'Arce choke) (2:42 of Round 5)

Makhachev successfully defends his title for a third time. Poirier states that this might be his last walk to the octagon.

Watch Islam Makhachev submit Dustin Poirier below:

