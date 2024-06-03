UFC 306 at The Sphere will no longer be themed around Mexican Independence Day, says Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko discussed UFC 306 at The Sphere and noted that it doesn't appear as though the event will have a Mexican Independence Day theme. Despite the initial belief that the event will have a Noche UFC theme once again, 'Bullet' claimed that the promotion will go in a different direction.

While speaking to MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, the former women's flyweight champion brought up that she believes the promotion will be focusing more on the venue itself as opposed to last year's special Noche UFC event. Shevchenko mentioned that she is expecting an entirely different atmosphere and overall show. She said:

"As my understanding...It is not Mexican Independence Day [themed] because it is going to be focused on The Sphere. It's gonna be focusing on UFC 306...It's nothing related to Mexican Independence Day. It's going to be completely different event, completely different location, completely different day. Close, but different."

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's comments below:

UFC 306 is scheduled to take place on Sept. 14 and is a highly anticipated event for MMA fans. The event will mark the promotion's first-ever event in The Sphere and Dana White has already promised that he has a spectacular event planned.

Valentina Shevchenko intends to finish Alexa Grasso in their trilogy

Valentina Shevchenko opened up about a potential trilogy bout against Alexa Grasso, which is believed to be on the horizon as they served as opposing coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter'.

During the aforementioned interview, 'Bullet' shared her thoughts on their rematch last year at Noche UFC, which ended up being declared a draw. Shevchenko mentioned that she believes she should have won a decision and noted that she intends to finish Grasso in their trilogy. She said:

"I'm just focusing on my performance and be more faster, be stronger and definitely it's a thing I don't want to leave the decision for the judges...Definitely, I will focus more on the finish. For me, it [doesn't] matter what kind of finish, striking or submission. It has to be done. I'm focusing more on those things." [H/T MMA Junkie]

Check out the judges' decision for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 below:

