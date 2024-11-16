UFC 309: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler: Live round-by-round updates

A lightweight matchup between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will serve as the co-main event for UFC 309, later this evening (Nov. 16) at Madison Square Garden, New York. The pair have clashed once before at UFC 262 in 2023, where Oliveira registered a second-round TKO to claim the 155-pound title.

Currently ranked No.2 in the division, Oliveira (34-10-1) will be hoping to get another crack at the title with a win this weekend. 'Do Bronx' is 3-2 in his last five, most recently suffering a split decision loss to the No.1 contender Arman Tsarukyan.

The Brazilian is considered one of the most prolific grapplers in the UFC and holds 21 submission wins to his name.

In the other half of the event, Chandler (23-8) is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster. The American boasts proficient stand-up and solid wrestling skills to boot.

Trending

He is a former there-time Bellator lightweight champion, and while he is 2-3 in his last five, 'Iron's' pressure-fighting style would be a handful for any fighter on the planet.

The oddsmakers see Oliveira as a -270 favorite for the match-up with Chandler as a +215 underdog.

The main card of the event will kick off at 10 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the final face-off for the UFC 309 co-main event below:

UFC 309: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Round 1

Will be updated once the fight is underway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback