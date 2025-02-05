UFC 312 broadcasters and commentators: Will Joe Rogan join Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik for the pay-per-view event in Sydney?

UFC 312 is poised to electrify the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, Feb. 8, featuring an action-packed lineup of matchups. The second pay-per-view event of 2025 marks the promotion's seventh trip to the 'Emerald City' and its first since UFC 293 in September 2023.

The fight card will be headlined by two championship bouts. In the main event, reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis will square off against Sean Strickland in a highly anticipated rematch. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili will put her title on the line against Tatiana Suarez.

UFC 312 broadcasters and commentators

The UFC is heading to the 'Land Down Under,' but that means veteran color commentator Joe Rogan will be sitting this one out, as he doesn’t travel outside North America to call fights. Filling his shoes will be UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping.

'The Count' will be joined by the familiar play-by-play voice Jon Anik and fellow UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as they provide commentary live from Sydney for UFC 312.

Dan Hellie will take the reins as host for the official weigh-in show on Friday, just one day before the event. He’ll be joined by a panel, including "DC" and UFC commentator Laura Sanko, to provide insightful commentary and analysis.

UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will be on-site, conducting pre- and post-fight interviews with fighters backstage, while delivering live updates throughout the event. Meanwhile, the iconic Bruce Buffer will once again bring his trademark energy, introducing each fighter with his legendary flair before every matchup.

Former UFC light heavyweight title challengers Chael Sonnen and Anthony Smith will lend their expertise to the UFC 312 post-fight show as desk analysts, offering insightful commentary when needed, with ESPN's Brett Okamoto hosting. Adding to the broadcast, renowned analyst Din Thomas will provide his valuable insights, enriching the event with his expert analysis from start to finish.

