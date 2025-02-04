UFC 312: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

UFC 312 returns to Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, for an unforgettable night of mixed martial arts. The main event features a highly anticipated middleweight championship rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland, one year after their first clash.

Du Plessis, undefeated in the UFC, aims to defend his title and extend his 11-fight win streak. Strickland, the former champion, looks to reclaim his belt and join an elite group of fighters to hold the title twice.

The card also includes a thrilling strawweight co-main event between Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez. Fans can expect action-packed bouts featuring Talisson Teixeira vs. Justin Tafa (Heavyweight), Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato (Light Heavyweight), and Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado (Welterweight). Prelims include several exciting matchups, including Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos in a featherweight bout.

Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland fight card

The following fights are set to feature on UFC 312:

Main Event

Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland (Middleweight - 5 Rounds)

Co-Main Event

Weili Zhang vs Tatiana Suarez (Women’s Flyweight - 5 Rounds)

Main Card

Talisson Teixeira vs Justin Tafa (Heavyweight - 3 Rounds)

Jimmy Crute vs Rodolfo Bellato (Light Heavyweight - 3 Rounds)

Jake Matthews vs Francisco Prado (Welterweight - 3 Rounds)

Prelims

Jack Jenkins vs Gabriel Santos (Featherweight - 3 Rounds)

Tom Nolan vs Slava Borshchev (Lightweight - 3 Rounds)

Cong Wang vs Bruna Brasil (Women’s Flyweight - 3 Rounds)

Aleksandre Topuria vs Colby Thicknesse (Bantamweight - 3 Rounds)

Kody Steele vs Rongzhu (Lightweight - 3 Rounds)

Kevin Jousset vs Jonathan Micallef (Welterweight - 3 Rounds)

Quillan Salkilld vs Anshul Jubli (Lightweight - 3 Rounds)

Hyun Sung Park vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (Flyweight - 3 Rounds)

UFC 312 main card start time

The action-packed card will begin with the prelims, airing on UFC Fight Pass in the U.S. at 6:00 PM EST / 3:00 PM PST, followed by the main card on ESPN Pay-Per-View starting at 10:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM PST.

For fans in the UK, TNT Sports 1 will broadcast the main card from 3:00 AM on Sunday, while UFC Fight Pass will offer the prelims from 11:00 PM on Saturday night.

What time does Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland start?

The main event walkouts are expected to begin at 12:00 am ET for U.S. viewers, with the fight slated to start shortly after, depending on the duration of earlier bouts. For U.K. fans, the action will kick off at 5:00 am BST.

Here’s a breakdown of the timings for UFC 312 across different time zones:

Country Early Prelims Prelims Main card Main event start time U.S.A. 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT 12 am ET / 9 pm PT U.K. 12 am BST 2 am BST 4 am BST 6 am BST U.A.E. 3 am GST 5 am GST 7 am GST 9 am GST India 4:30 am IST 6:30 am IST 8:30 am IST 10:30 am IST South Africa 2 am SAST 4 am SAST 6 am SAST 8 am SAST Australia 9 am AEST 11 am AEST 1 pm AEST 3 pm AEST

