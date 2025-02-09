UFC 312: Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez: Full video highlights

In a highly anticipated co-main event at UFC 312 in Sydney, strawweight champion Zhang Weili successfully defended her title against undefeated challenger Tatiana Suarez, securing a unanimous decision victory with scores of 49-46, 49-46, and 49-45.

The bout showcased a compelling clash of styles, with Zhang's striking prowess pitted against Suarez's renowned wrestling. In the opening round, Suarez managed to take Zhang down, controlling much of the round from the top position.

However, Zhang's resilience was evident as she landed effective elbows from the bottom and worked to improve her position.

As the fight progressed, Zhang adapted her strategy, utilizing her superior striking and takedown defense. In the second round, she reversed a takedown attempt, ending up in the top position and delivering significant ground-and-pound damage.

Suarez's persistent takedown efforts were largely thwarted in the subsequent rounds, with Zhang showcasing exceptional balance and defensive grappling.

By the third round, Zhang's striking began to dominate. She landed a series of powerful combinations, including a notable right hand that forced Suarez into a defensive posture.

Despite Suarez's attempts to bring the fight back to the ground, Zhang's takedown defense held firm.

In the championship rounds, Zhang continued to assert her dominance. She secured a trip takedown in the fourth round, maintaining top control and neutralizing Suarez's grappling. The final round saw Zhang maintaining her striking advantage, landing effective punches and kicks while nullifying Suarez's takedown attempts.

This victory marks Zhang Weili's third consecutive successful title defense, further solidifying her status as one of the premier athletes in the strawweight division. Tatiana Suarez, despite suffering her first professional loss, demonstrated considerable heart and determination throughout the contest.

