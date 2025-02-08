"UFC 313 CHIMAEV VS. COVID" - MMA X explode as Khamzat Chimaev shares hilarious AI art of Sean Strickland 

Even though not officially announced, Khamzat Chimaev will likely face the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland. Even before the title fight was announced, the middleweight champion had expressed interest in defending the title against the Chechen fighter.

On the other hand, Strickland had vehemently criticized his former training partner for his links to Ramzan Kadyrov, the controversial Chechen dictator. No matter who wins at UFC 312, the storyline is already in place for the victor to face Chimaev.

Just hours before UFC 312, Chimaev’s recent tweet went viral after he shared a hilarious AI-generated image of Sean Strickland. The artwork depicted Strickland showing allegiance by kissing the hand of Chimaev, dressed in ancient royal attire.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans flocked in to share their thoughts in the comments section, supporting and trolling the undefeated middleweight.

A fan subtly joked about Chimaev's health issues, commenting:

"UFC 313. CHIMAEV VS. COVID"

Expand Tweet

After becoming a breakthrough star in the UFC by fighting frequently, Chimaev's activity lessened after he contracted COVID-19.

"Khamzat wakes up thinking about Sean," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan hailed Chimaev, tweeting:

"Hahah Khamzat the real gangsta"

Expand Tweet

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of comments [Courtesy @KChimaev on X]

Dricus du Plessis claims victory over Khamzat Chimaev will show he is special

Ahead of the UFC 312 title fight against Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis was on Daniel Cormier's DC Check-In series. When Cormier enquired about Khamzat Chimaev and potentially fighting him, du Plessis applauded the skill and fan-following behind the Chechen.

The South African also pointed out that the UFC is behind the Chechen due to his massive fan following. As such, du Plessis intends to show how special he is with a victory over 'Borz'.

"I know they [UFC] have wanted Khamzat to be the guy for so long. he just hasn't been able to. Khamzat is such an incredible fighter; he just hasn't been able to constantly keep up getting fights. You know, whatever the case may be. However, long he has been the guy just hasn’t been able to make that leap."

He added:

"I know they want (him to succeed) because Khamzat has a massive following. Kamzat is a big name. The hype is there, deserving. Khamzat is a special fighter, and I believe that once he fights me, that's when people will really see how special I am."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments about Khamzat Chimaev below (10:23):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.