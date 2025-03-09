UFC 313: Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes: Full video highlights

Ignacio Bahamondes made a statement at UFC 313, submitting Jalin Turner in the first round with a slick triangle choke. The lightweight clash, featuring Turner’s experience against Bahamondes’ rising momentum, delivered an action-packed finish.

Ad

Turner, ranked No. 13 in the 155-pound division, aimed to bounce back from a recent loss to Renato Moicano. Despite dropping three of his last four fights, he remained a dangerous contender. Bahamondes, riding a two-fight win streak, looked to break into the rankings with another highlight-reel finish.

The fight started at a blistering pace, with Bahamondes landing a sharp overhand right. Turner responded with a hard body kick before a brief grappling exchange saw him gain top position.

Ad

Trending

Bahamondes stayed active off his back, landing elbows before locking in a tight triangle choke. Turner fought to escape, but the pressure was too much, forcing him to tap at 2:29 of the first round.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

With the win, Bahamondes extends his record to 6-1 in his last seven UFC fights and strengthens his case for a spot in the lightweight rankings

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

Bahamondes warming up as he prepared to make his way to the octagon:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out Bahamondes' submission win below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.