UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes commentary team revealed

UFC 314 is just around the corner. The promotion's broadcast team and their interactions with the audience and fighters are an integral part of the UFC experience and greatly impact the overall production value.

Popular reporter Megan Olivi will serve as the roving journalist, conducting backstage interviews and updates throughout the event. Meanwhile, Dan Hellie will be joined by Daniel Cormier, Chris Weidman, and Laura Sanko, who will host the official UFC 314 weigh-in show.

One of the most recognizable voices in the world of MMA, Bruce Buffer, will once again perform his octagon announcement duties, introducing fighters and announcing fights and results.

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith, former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, and multiple-time title challenger Chael Sonnen will work as desk analysts at the UFC 314 post-fight show. They will also analyze the fights during the card, whenever necessary. Brett Okamoto and Jon Anik will join the desk after the event concludes.

The popular trio of Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier will serve as the cage-side commentators for UFC 314. Anik will be the lead play-by-play commentator, while Rogan and Cormier will add analytical insights to the commentary.

Retired MMA fighter and renowned coach Din Thomas will contribute technical insights and analysis to the cage-side commentary team.

UFC 314: What's at stake, date, start time, streaming and more

UFC 314 will be headlined by the vacant featherweight title fight between former champion Alexander Volkanovski and No.3-ranked Diego Lopes. The fight was booked after Ilia Topuria vacated the championship belt to pursue a second title in the lightweight division.

In the co-main event, No.12-ranked lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett will challenge No.7-ranked Michael Chandler for a top-seven spot. A potential win over Chandler would mark the biggest triumph of Pimblett's professional MMA career thus far and open doors of opportunity for fights against higher-ranked opponents. Meanwhile, it marks a high-risk fight for Chandler.

UFC 314 will take place on Saturday, April 12, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The preliminary card action will kick off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Meanwhile, the main card will start at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. Fans in the UK can catch the main card action from 1 am UK time on April 13.

UFC 314 preliminary card will stream live on ESPN+, while the main card will be available on pay-per-view. Fans can purchase the pay-per-view for $79.99.

