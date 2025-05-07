UFC 315 commentary and broadcast team: Will Joe Rogan join Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier cageside in Montreal?

UFC 315 is poised to captivate fight fans this Saturday as it takes over the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. This action-packed card marks the promotion’s fifth pay-per-view event of the year and a long-awaited return to the 'City of Mary,' nearly a decade after UFC 186 took place there in April 2015.

Ad

The upcoming PPV event will be topped by a championship double-header. In the main event, reigning welterweight champion Belal Muhammad defends his title against Jack Della Maddalena. In the co-main slot, flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko takes on the surging Manon Fiorot.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

UFC 315 broadcasters and commentators

The UFC is heading back to the 'Great White North', but fans tuning in won’t hear the familiar voice of veteran color commentator Joe Rogan. As previously stated, Rogan does not travel to Canada for international events and will therefore be absent from the broadcast team for UFC 315.

Stepping in to provide expert analysis in his place will be former bantamweight champion and seasoned commentator Dominick Cruz. 'The Dominator' will be joined on the commentary desk by the ever-reliable play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

Ad

Dan Hellie is set to host the official weigh-in show on Friday. Joining him at the analyst desk will be a seasoned panel featuring 'DC', broadcast staple Laura Sanko, and veteran coach Din Thomas, who will offer expert breakdowns and insights as the fighters hit the scales.

UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald will be on the ground, conducting exclusive pre- and post-fight interviews with fighters backstage while providing live updates throughout the event. Meanwhile, the iconic Bruce Buffer will return to deliver his trademark enthusiasm and distinctive style as he introduces each fighter before every matchup.

UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans, recently retired light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith, and Thomas will provide expert analysis as desk analysts for the UFC 315 post-fight show, offering their insights throughout the event as needed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.