UFC 315 purses and payouts: How much Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena, Valentina Shevchenko, and others are reportedly making

UFC 315 is set to electrify the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, May 10, with what promises to be a thrilling slate of matchups. As the fifth pay-per-view event on the UFC calendar this year, it marks the promotion’s return to 'City of Mary' — its eighth overall visit to the city and the first since UFC 186 in April 2015.

The UFC 315 fight card will be headlined by a pair of title bouts. In the main event, reigning welterweight champion Belal Muhammad defends his title against fast-rising contender Jack Della Maddalena. Meanwhile, the co-main event features flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko squaring off against Manon Fiorot.

UFC 315: How much are Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena reportedly going to make?

With UFC 315 on the horizon, MMA fans are eager to find out how much the fighters on the card are likely to earn. Although official payout details have yet to be released, projections can be made based on the fighters' past earnings and contractual history.

As the headliner of UFC 315, Belal Muhammad is poised to earn the biggest payday of his career. According to BetMGM, ‘Remember the Name’ pocketed $465,000 for his title-winning performance against Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in June 2024. For his first title defense, Muhammad is expected to take home between $800,000 and $1 million.

As for Jack Della Maddalena, title challenger is projected to earn a solid six-figure payday, likely in the range of $350,000 to $450,000. This marks a significant bump from his previously reported payout for a third-round knockout of Gilbert Burns at UFC 299 in March 2024, where he reportedly earned around $194,500, including a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

UFC 315: How much Valentina Shevchenko and other fighters reportedly making?

Valentina Shevchenko stands out as the premier attraction on the lineup, and her earnings are expected to reflect that status. For the first title defense of her second reign as UFC flyweight champion, 'Bullet' is projected to take home between $1.2 million and $1.5 million. By comparison, she reportedly earned approximately $1 million for her UFC 306 bout against Alexa Grasso.

While Manon Fiorot is expected to earn significantly less than Shevchenko, she is still on track to secure the biggest payday of her career to date. 'The Beast' is projected to earn between $350,000 and $400,000 for her title challenge this weekend.

The fight card will feature another women’s flyweight bout between former champion Grasso and rising contender Natália Silva. Grasso reportedly earned around $1.8 million for her trilogy bout against Shevchenko. However, with no title on the line this time, her payout is expected to be significantly lower — estimated in the range of $350,000 to $400,000.

