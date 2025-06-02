UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

UFC 316 is scheduled to be the sixth pay-per-view of 2025, taking place this Saturday, June 7, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The card features a packed lineup, including five main event fights and two championship bouts.
The main card will kick off with a welterweight clash between Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland. Both fighters have similar recent records, each going 2-3 in their last five matches. Following this, at bantamweight, Mario Bautista will face UFC debutant and former Bellator champion Patchy Mix in a three-round bout.
Next, there's a middleweight showdown featuring veteran Kelvin Gastelum and promising prospect Joe Pyfer. Gastelum is coming off a unanimous decision victory, while Pyfer is riding high after a knockout win in his last fight.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
In the co-main event, two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison is set to contend for her first UFC title, facing Julianna Peña, the women’s bantamweight champion who previously dethroned Amanda Nunes.
Headlining the event will see Sean O'Malley get an instant rematch and title shot against Merab Dvalishvili. Dvalishvili already defended his bantamweight title once after winning it at UFC 306. In that time, O'Malley had surgery and is now healthy and ready to reclaim his title.
The UFC 316 main event and walkout time
The UFC 316 main card is scheduled to start at 10 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans. The main event walkout is expected around 11:30 PM ET / 8:30 PM PT.
Check out the early prelims, prelims, and main card timings below:
How to watch the UFC 316 main card?
The main card will be available on ESPN+ pay-per-view for American fans. Meanwhile, UK viewers can stream the fight card on either TNT Sports or Discovery+. As for the Indian fans, SonyLiv will be live telecasting the event.
The UFC 316 full main card
The current main card is as follows:
- Bantamweight title bout: Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs. (#1)Sean O'Malley
- Women's bantamweight title bout: Julianna Peña (C) vs. (#2)Kayla Harrison
- Middleweight bout: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer
- Bantamweight bout: Mario Bautista (#10) vs. Patchy Mix
- Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque (#14) vs. Kevin Holland