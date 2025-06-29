UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira: Full results

UFC 317 just wrapped up. The pay-per-view event took place on June 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and concluded the International Fight Week 2025. Two title bouts capped the night of fights that featured 11 fights across eight weight classes.

This article recaps the fights and explores the UFC 317 full results.

UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira: Main card results

In the main event, former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira faced each other for the vacant lightweight title.

Oliveira started the fight by attacking with front kicks to the body, and both fighters engaged in exchanges in close quarters. Oliveira attempted a takedown but ended up in a disadvantageous bottom position. After several failed leg lock attempts from the Brazilian, both men continued to battle it out on the feet. Oliveira pressed the action aggressively and entered the pocket, where Topuria had previously delivered some of his best work in fights.

Topuria then landed a powerful combination, a right hook followed by a left hook, which sent Oliveira crashing to the mat. Referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight after a few follow-up shots, and Topuria became the UFC lightweight champion.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja attempted his fourth title defence against City Kickboxing standout Kai Kara-France.

Although Kara-France posed a serious knockout threat, Pantoja neutralized his striking by effectively mixing his striking and grappling. Kara-France could not find the openings to land a knockout blow, and after controlling him on the ground in Round 3, Pantoja sunk in a tight rear-naked choke, forcing the Kiwi fighter to tap out.

While still a long way from Demetrious Johnson's record of 11 consecutive title defences, Pantoja further strengthened his legacy as the flyweight champion with the second-most consecutive title defences.

In a flyweight bout with title implications, Joshua Van stepped up on short notice to face former title challenger and top contender Brandon Royval.

Royval, the bigger and rangier striker, struggled with Van's accurate and stinging attacks in the early going. While he managed to make the fight competitive with chaotic exchanges in the later rounds, Van maintained his lead, hurting the former title challenger several times on the feet, ultimately winning the fight by unanimous decision.

Veteran lightweight contender Beneil Dariush returned to competition after an absence of more than 18 months, facing Brazil's Renato Moicano. After surviving an early knockout scare, Dariush answered with aggressive wrestling and striking in the later rounds, emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

Highly regarded bantamweight prospects, Payton Talbott and Felipe Lima, competed in the main card opening bout. Talbott showed significant improvements in defensive and offensive grappling while also utilizing his proven striking skills, neutralizing Lima's wrestling-heavy approach to score a unanimous decision win.

UFC 317: Preliminary card results

In the preliminary card headlining bout, Gregory Rodriguez feinted a right to the body and caught Jack Hermansson with a left hook that knocked him out on impact.

Jose Miguel Delgado caused Hyder Amil to fall with a vicious knee while overwhelming him with a flurry of strikes, finishing the fight with a few follow-up strikes, under a minute into Round 1.

Expand Tweet

The only fight that went the distance on the UFC 317 prelims saw Tracy Cortez outpoint Viviane Araujo to earn a unanimous decision win.

Lightweight contender Terrance McKinney quickly dispatched Viacheslav Borschev in the preliminary card opening bout. 'TWrecks' secured an early takedown and caught Borschev in a D'Arce choke, ultimately transitioning to a mounted guillotine, which forced Borschev to tap out.

UFC 317: Early prelims results

Welterweight prospect Jacobe Smith extended his record to a perfect 11-0 with a win over Niko Price. Smith proved to be the better fighter, landing the more impactful strikes in the stand-up and controlling action on the ground, ultimately forcing Price to tap to a rear-naked choke in Round 2.

In the first fight of the night, Brazil's Jonatha Diniz outpointed debutant Alvin Hines en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Check out the UFC 317 full results below:

Main card

Main event: Lightweight - Ilia Topuria def. Charles Oliveira by KO (R1, 2:27) (Vacant lightweight title fight)

Co-main event: Flyweight - Alexandre Pantoja (c) def. Kai Kara-France by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R3, 1:55) (Flyweight title fight)

Flyweight - Joshua Van def. Brandon Royval by unanimous decision (29-28 X 2, 30-27)

Lightweight - Beneil Dariush def. Renato Moicano by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Bantamweight - Payton Talbott def. Felipe Lima by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Preliminary card

Middleweight - Gregory Rodriguez def. Jack Hermansson by T/KO (R1, 4:21)

Featherweight - Jose Miguel Delgado def. Hyder Amil by T/KO (R1, 0:26)

Women's flyweight - Tracy Cortez def. Viviane Araujo by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Lightweight - Terrance McKinney def. Viacheslav Borshchev by submission (Mounted Guillotine choke) (R1, 0:55)

Early prelims

Welterweight - Jacobe Smith def. Niko Price by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R2, 4:03)

Heavyweight - Jonatha Diniz def. Alvin Hines by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

