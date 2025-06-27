UFC 317 purses and payouts: How much Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, Alexandre Pantoja, and others are reportedly making

UFC 317 is ready to light up the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 28, 2025, with a card full of high-stakes clashes, including two title fights.
Serving as the seventh pay-per-view of 2025, the event is set to conclude International Fight Week 2025 with a bang.
The main event of UFC 317 features a lightweight clash for the vacant strap between former UFC featherweight kingpin Ilia Topuria and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. The co-main event is a bout between reigning UFC flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.
UFC 317: How much are Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira reportedly going to make?
As per a report by MARCA, Ilia Topuria bagged a whopping $3.9 million, approximately, when he became the first man to knock out Max Holloway at UFC 308. Similarly, in Topuria's previous outing in 2024 against then-champion Alexander Volkanovski, Topuria took home $482,000 after dethroning 'The Great.'
As per projections, 'El Matador' could take home a similar amount this weekend as he did after beating 'Blessed.' Nevertheless, it will be one of the biggest paydays for the Georgian-Spaniard, as he makes his lightweight debut.
Coming to 'do Bronx', who made $1 million against Michael Chandler at UFC 309. Similarly, in his previous vacant title bout against Islam Makhachev in 2022, which the Brazilian lost by round 2 submission, he bagged $1.7 million. This weekend, Oliveira is expected to make a similar figure, as per reports.
UFC 317: How much are Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France reportedly going to make?
Flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja bagged $2 million against UFC debutant Kai Asakura in 2024, as per MARCA. At UFC 317, he could receive an even bigger paycheck.
On the other hand, Kai Kara-France last fought Steve Erceg at UFC 305 in 2024, and secured a Round 1 knockout victory, for which he received $300,000. Against Pantoja, who will have his flyweight gold on the line, Kara-France can expect an even bigger paycheck this time.
UFC 317: How much are Renato Moicano, Beneil Dariush, Brandon Royval, and Joshua Van reportedly going to make?
Before the co-main event is a flyweight clash between Brandon Royval and Joshua Van.
Royval pocketed $197,000 at UFC 296, despite losing to Alexandre Pantoja. This time, he can expect a lesser sum against Joshua Van as non-title fights usually pay less.
Meanwhile, Royval's short-notice opponent Van, who earned a $150,000 (combined) after knocking out Bruno Silva at UFC 316 earlier this month, could even earn a bigger sum this time (as per projections) if he defeats the No.1 flyweight contender.
The main card of UFC 317 also features a lightweight clash between Renato Moicano and Beneil Dariush. At UFC 311, after Daruish vs. Moicano was cancelled, as the latter stepped in as a replacement for Arman Tsarukyan to fight Islam Makhachev, Daruish received his full purse despite not fighting.
Although the official figures are still under wraps, this time, he could expect a similar amount ($521,000) he bagged after losing to Arman Tsarukyan in 2023.
Meanwhile, Moicano took home $250,000 despite being submitted by Islam Makhachev in Round 1 at UFC 311. Given his increasing fame and skill on the mic, Moicano can anticipate receiving a comparable amount at UFC 317.