UFC 317 purses and payouts: How much Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, Alexandre Pantoja, and others are reportedly making

UFC 317 is ready to light up the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 28, 2025, with a card full of high-stakes clashes, including two title fights.

Ad

Serving as the seventh pay-per-view of 2025, the event is set to conclude International Fight Week 2025 with a bang.

The main event of UFC 317 features a lightweight clash for the vacant strap between former UFC featherweight kingpin Ilia Topuria and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. The co-main event is a bout between reigning UFC flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

UFC 317: How much are Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira reportedly going to make?

As per a report by MARCA, Ilia Topuria bagged a whopping $3.9 million, approximately, when he became the first man to knock out Max Holloway at UFC 308. Similarly, in Topuria's previous outing in 2024 against then-champion Alexander Volkanovski, Topuria took home $482,000 after dethroning 'The Great.'

Ad

Trending

As per projections, 'El Matador' could take home a similar amount this weekend as he did after beating 'Blessed.' Nevertheless, it will be one of the biggest paydays for the Georgian-Spaniard, as he makes his lightweight debut.

Coming to 'do Bronx', who made $1 million against Michael Chandler at UFC 309. Similarly, in his previous vacant title bout against Islam Makhachev in 2022, which the Brazilian lost by round 2 submission, he bagged $1.7 million. This weekend, Oliveira is expected to make a similar figure, as per reports.

Ad

UFC 317: How much are Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France reportedly going to make?

Flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja bagged $2 million against UFC debutant Kai Asakura in 2024, as per MARCA. At UFC 317, he could receive an even bigger paycheck.

On the other hand, Kai Kara-France last fought Steve Erceg at UFC 305 in 2024, and secured a Round 1 knockout victory, for which he received $300,000. Against Pantoja, who will have his flyweight gold on the line, Kara-France can expect an even bigger paycheck this time.

Ad

UFC 317: How much are Renato Moicano, Beneil Dariush, Brandon Royval, and Joshua Van reportedly going to make?

Before the co-main event is a flyweight clash between Brandon Royval and Joshua Van.

Royval pocketed $197,000 at UFC 296, despite losing to Alexandre Pantoja. This time, he can expect a lesser sum against Joshua Van as non-title fights usually pay less.

Ad

Meanwhile, Royval's short-notice opponent Van, who earned a $150,000 (combined) after knocking out Bruno Silva at UFC 316 earlier this month, could even earn a bigger sum this time (as per projections) if he defeats the No.1 flyweight contender.

The main card of UFC 317 also features a lightweight clash between Renato Moicano and Beneil Dariush. At UFC 311, after Daruish vs. Moicano was cancelled, as the latter stepped in as a replacement for Arman Tsarukyan to fight Islam Makhachev, Daruish received his full purse despite not fighting.

Ad

Although the official figures are still under wraps, this time, he could expect a similar amount ($521,000) he bagged after losing to Arman Tsarukyan in 2023.

Meanwhile, Moicano took home $250,000 despite being submitted by Islam Makhachev in Round 1 at UFC 311. Given his increasing fame and skill on the mic, Moicano can anticipate receiving a comparable amount at UFC 317.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.