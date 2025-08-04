UFC 319 walkout songs: Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, Lerone Murphy, Aaron Pico and others have used before

UFC 319 lands in Chicago with a card packed top to bottom. From the middleweight title clash between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev to the UFC debut of Aaron Pico, the night is full of stories waiting to unfold. Ahead of the pay-per-view showcase, let's take a look at what tracks some of these warriors have walked out to in the past:

Ad

UFC 319: What track have Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev walked out in the past?

Dricus du Plessis has entered to 'South Africa national anthem and 'Live It Up' by Airbourne in recent fights. The track seems fitting for a man who brings chaos to every round.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Khamzat Chimaev's walkouts have been more varied. He has previously walked out to Russian tracks and even spiritual Islamic chants. He has also walked out to La Caution - The a la Menthe - The Laser Dance Song with wolf howls at the start.

Ad

Trending

Du Plessis, with his unorthodox style and powerful striking, has taken the middleweight division by storm, defeating elite opponents like Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland, and Israel Adesanya. His unpredictable offense and unique timing make him a formidable champion.

Meanwhile, Chimaev is a dominant force with a flawless record. Chimaev's grappling skills are exceptional, as evidenced by his submission victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. He possesses elite wrestling and submissions, along with improving striking, making him a major threat in any matchup.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

UFC 319: What songs have Lerone Murphy and Aaron Pico walked out to in the past?

The co-main event features a compelling featherweight contest between undefeated Lerone Murphy and highly touted prospect Aaron Pico, who is making his highly anticipated UFC debut. Murphy boasts an impressive 16-0-1 record, including a recent win over Josh Emmett. Pico, a decorated wrestler and boxer, enters the UFC after a successful run in Bellator and PFL.

Ad

Murphy has made 'Ambitionz Az a Ridah' by Tupac part of his routine. Meanwhile, Pico walks out to 'God's Gonna Cut You Down' by Johnny Cash.

Ad

Ad

UFC 319: What songs have other fighters on the card walked out to?

Geoff Neal: 'Hypnosis' by Sleep Token

Carlos Prates: 'Purple Lamborghini' by Skrillex & Rick Ross

Jared Cannonier: 'Shakka Zulu' by Jammaar Milton

Michael Page: 'Venomous Undertaking' (original song) or The Undertaker's Theme

Tim Elliott: 'A Boy Named Sue' by Johnny Cash

Kai Asakura: 'Forever Young' by AK-69 featuring UVERworld

King Green: 'Gangsta's Paradise' by Coolio

Gerald Meerschaert: '99 Red Balloons' by Goldfinger

Michał Oleksiejczuk: 'Husaria Ginie' by Krzesimir Debski

Jéssica Andrade: 'Diz (You Say)' by Gabriela Rocha

Loopy Godinez: 'Vivir Mi Vida' by Marc Anthony or 'My Great People' by Zumrud Abdulaeva Salam

Alexander Hernandez: 'Dreams' by Fleetwood Mac or 'I Wonder' by Kanye West

Edson Barboza: 'Meus Proprios Meios' by Oficina G3

Nursulton Ruziboev: 'O'Zbegim' by SHoxrux

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.