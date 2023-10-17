UFC 5 early access: How to acquire the game before everyone else?

EA Sports' UFC 5, the latest installment in the UFC video game series, is set to release on October 27th. The promotional campaigns for the game are running at full steam, with pre-release trailers, gameplay footage, fighter reveals and much more taking place on the game's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

What some fans may not know though, is that they could have the opportunity to play the game early. For those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition of the game, as well as EA Play subscribers, the game will be available three days earlier.

According to a post from the UFC 5 account on X, the game will be available through early access on October 24th. Alongside this announcement, the developers have also released a community roadmap outlining their plans up until launch day.

The UFC 5 Deluxe Edition will be available at $99, and on top of the 3-day early access, includes legends like Mike Tyson, Fedor Emelianenko, Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee (3 different 'alter egos') and some alter egos for Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko.

It also includes the origin bundle, which has the 2013 version of Conor McGregor, 2015 version of Leon Edwards and some Career Mode XP boosts, as well as a variety of vanity items.

EA Play is a subscription service available at $4.99 a month, or $29.99 a year, and gives fans access to a lot of different exclusive cosmetics and vanity items, as well as discounts on other EA titles and access to game trials.

EA Sports UFC 5 global release set for October 27th

While the allure of playing early is certainly relevant for hardcore fans, those who purchase the standard edition of the game can play it just three days later on October 27th.

The game will be releasing on the Playstation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Unfortunately, it will not be available on the older console generation. The game features incredible presentation with updates to the Frostbite engine, as well as a revamped damage system, making for more engaging and realistic gameplay.

