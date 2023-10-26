UFC 5 price: How much do the different versions of the all-new game cost?

EA Sports' UFC 5, the latest installment of their popular fighting video game, is set to release globally on October 27th, 2023. There are two different editions of the game - the standard edition, and a deluxe edition.

The game will be available only on current-gen consoles i.e the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

The standard edition will retail at $69.99, and includes 'alter-egos.' They are cosmetic variants of the cover fighters in Valentina Shevchenko and Alexander Volkanovski. The standard edition also includes XP boosts for the game's career mode, as well as a bundle of cosmetic items themed around the UFC's 30th anniversary.

The deluxe edition, on the other hand, will retail at $99.99, and pre-ordering gives players early access to the game earlier than others. Additionally, players will also get access to a ton of cosmetic and vanity items. The deluxe edition includes legends like Mike Tyson and Fedor Emilianenko.

Also, it comprises a number of popular 'alter-egos' for fan-favorite fighters like Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones, Leon Edwards and even Bruce Lee, among others.

As of the time of writing, the early access shouldn't matter too much, as everyone can get their hands on the game starting October 27th. That being said, some of the collectibles included in the deluxe edition are things fans have been yearning for years. As a result, the deluxe edition will certainly be a worthwhile purchase for hardcore MMA fans and fans of the UFC 5 game in general.

UFC 5 available for 10 hours with EA Play

The asking price of $69.99 (or $99.99 for the deluxe edition) is certainly steep. That being said, users can essentially demo the game if they have an EA Play subscription.

EAPlay revealed on Twitter that users with an active subscription can play the new UFC 5 video game for up to 10 hours. They can see if they like it before buying the game.

EA Play costs $4.99 a month, or $29.99 a year. With a subscription, users can get access to some of the best EA titles, deeper discounts on newer games, trials and much more.