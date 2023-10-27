The UFC 5 soundtrack has been released for the ever-looming video game release.

EA Sports UFC 5 launches on October 27th, and a lot of details are dropping as we're days out from the release.

The UFC 5 soundtrack has also just been put out there, and the full tracklist for the game is as follows:

7.95 – "B.D.F.Q."

Crosses ft. EL-P – "Big Youth"

Antslive – "Number One Candidate"

Busta Rhymes – "Shoot For The Moon (Safari Riot Remix)"

Charlieonnafriday – "Undefeated"

Chika – "Prodigy"

D Smoke – "I'm Winning"

Genia – "Introducing"

Goon Des Garcons – "2Fast"

Jay Rock ft. Bongobytheway – "Still That Way"

Kid Cudi – "Porsche Topless"

Killer Mike, El-P, Thankugoodsir – "Don't Let The Devil"

Konrad Oldmoney, Murda Beatz ft. Bipolar Sunshine – "Look Fear in the Eye"

Konrad Oldmoney, Murda Beatz ft. Bipolar Sunshine, Junoflo – "I'm A Leader"

Konrad Oldmoney, Murda Beatz ft. Bipolar Sunshine, Kanin – "I Want War"

Konrad Oldmoney, Murda Beatz ft. Bipolar Sunshine, Kanin – "My Last Breath"

Konrad Oldmoney, Murda Beatz ft. Bipolar Sunshine, Kanin – "Blood On My Hands"

Marqus Clae – "Kendrick, Clae,& Cole"

NF – "Pandemonium"

NLE Choppa – "Champions"

Prof ft. Method Man – "Subpar"

Run The Jewels ft. Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps – "caminando en la lieve (Orestes Gomez x Nick Hook's Version)

Sean Kuti x Black Thought ft. Vic Mensa – "Bad Man Lighter 2.0"

Sustance x Strategy – "Undercurrent"

Swizz Beatz ft. Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – "Say Less"

Tkay Maidza – "Silent Assassin"

Tobe Nwigwe – "Round Here (Part One)"

Young Devyn – "WYM"

Young Miko – "Wiggy"

Youngs Teflon x Tiny Boost – "Sharks 2"

Check out the Instagram post on the UFC 5 tracklist announcement below

UFC 5 soundtrack and the lead-up to this game

Though the game itself is not out as of yet, a Spotify playlist of the UFC 5 soundtrack is available. After three years between games, the fifth installment of the series is poised to drop, although people who went the pre-order route to have had access to the game since October 24.

Valentina Shevchenko and Alexander Volkanovski grace the cover of the standard edition, while Isreal Adesanya is the cover athlete for the game's deluxe version.

EA Sports UFC 1 came out in June 2014, and the outlet has been consistently doing Ultimate Fighting Championship games since THQ sold the license to EA.