  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC Abu Dhabi: Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee: Live round-by-round updates

UFC Abu Dhabi: Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Published Jul 26, 2025 09:31 GMT
marcus
Petr Yan (right) vs. Marcus McGhee (left) takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: @maniac_mcgheemma via Instagram]

The UFC Abu Dhabi Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming bantamweight fight that co-headlines the Fight Night card this evening. The matchup, set for three, five-minute, rounds, is of great importance.

Ad

For Yan, the former UFC bantamweight champion determined to regain his belt, a win is necessary. It would improve his 18-5 record, which features seven knockouts/TKOs and just one submission. More importantly, it would leave him in a three-fight win streak and likely earn him a rematch with Merab Dvalishvili.

For McGhee, though, it is a chance for him to secure a signature win over a big name and a former champion. At 10-1, with 8 knockouts/TKOs and one submission, McGhee is an exceptional finisher. He is currently on a six-fight win streak, and he is determined to add to it with yet another crushing knockout.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

But few expect him to win. DraftKings Sportsbook has Yan as a -375 favorite, while McGhee is a +295 underdog. The card starts at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 8:00 PM G.S.T. (Gulf Standard Time), while the bout starts at around 4:45 PM E.T. / 1:45 PM P.T. / 12:45 AM G.S.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming bantamweight fight.

Ad

UFC Abu Dhabi: Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications