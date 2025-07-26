UFC Abu Dhabi: Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee: Live round-by-round updates

The UFC Abu Dhabi Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming bantamweight fight that co-headlines the Fight Night card this evening. The matchup, set for three, five-minute, rounds, is of great importance.For Yan, the former UFC bantamweight champion determined to regain his belt, a win is necessary. It would improve his 18-5 record, which features seven knockouts/TKOs and just one submission. More importantly, it would leave him in a three-fight win streak and likely earn him a rematch with Merab Dvalishvili.For McGhee, though, it is a chance for him to secure a signature win over a big name and a former champion. At 10-1, with 8 knockouts/TKOs and one submission, McGhee is an exceptional finisher. He is currently on a six-fight win streak, and he is determined to add to it with yet another crushing knockout.But few expect him to win. DraftKings Sportsbook has Yan as a -375 favorite, while McGhee is a +295 underdog. The card starts at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 8:00 PM G.S.T. (Gulf Standard Time), while the bout starts at around 4:45 PM E.T. / 1:45 PM P.T. / 12:45 AM G.S.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming bantamweight fight.UFC Abu Dhabi: Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGheeRound 1:Round 2:Round 3: