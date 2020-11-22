UFC add Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera 2 to January Fight Night

Pedro Munhoz and Jimmie Rivera are set to face off again in a bantamweight encounter in January.

As reported by MMA Junkie, Pedro Munhoz and Jimmie Rivera will run it back at an upcoming UFC Fight Night event set to take place on January 30th. The location of the event remains undisclosed and the promotion is yet to make an official announcement on the fight being added to the card.

Jimmie Rivera-Pedro Munhoz Rematch Slated for UFC Card on Jan. 30 https://t.co/r1ZxwhwZC4 — Sherdog by Mandatory (@sherdogdotcom) November 21, 2020

Pedro Munhoz and Jimmie Rivera squared off against one another for the first time back in November 2015 at UFC Fight Night 77. Rivera defeated Munhoz via split decision in the former’s second appearance inside the Octagon. Munhoz will now get his shot at redemption in January.

Pedro Munhoz and Jimmie Rivera have both had ups and downs since their first fight

Both Munhoz and Rivera have come a long way since their first encounter inside the Octagon.

Pedro Munhoz went on to win seven of his next eight fights and picked up five finishes in the process. He registered impressive victories against the likes of Rob Font, Bryan Caraway, and Cody Garbrandt. However, Munhoz was stopped in his tracks when he faced Aljamain Sterling at UFC 238 in June 2019.

Pedro Munhoz lost the fight via unanimous decision and later went on to face UFC veteran Frankie Edgar at UFC on ESPN 15 in 2020. Munhoz came up short against Edgar, succumbing to a narrow split decision. However, many people claimed that it was Munhoz who actually won the fight.

Since his first encounter with Munhoz, Jimmie Rivera has gone 5-3 in the UFC. He recently ended a two-fight losing skid with a unanimous decision victory against Cody Stamann at UFC on ESPN 13 in July.

