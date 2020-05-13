UFC Fight Night Jacksonville weigh-ins (image courtesy - yahoo.com)

The main card for UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira has taken a major hit. After the middleweight clash between Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza and Uriah Hall set for last week's UFC 249 got canceled due to the former testing positive for COVID-19, the promotion has now announced that the opening bout for the main card of Wednesday's Fight Night between Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori has been canceled due to medical reasons.

UFC releases official statement regarding cancelation

However, before you guys get all worked up again, the UFC has also revealed that the medical reasons are not related to COVID-19. In an official statement, the promotion announced that Karl Roberson pulled out of the fight after failing to make weight on Tuesday. UFC also announced that the rest of the card remains unchanged with the main card featuring a total of as many as ten high-octane fights.

"Due to medical issues unrelated to COVID-19 after his weight cut, Karl Roberson has been pulled from his Wednesday bout with Marvin Vettori at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. The UFC Fight Night card, headlined by the bout between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira, will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts."

Roberson weighed in at 187.5 pounds, which is 1.5 pounds above the allowed limit of 186 for a middleweight non-title bout. Roberson and his team decided against trying to cut weight in the two-hour window they had to try and make weight for the fight. ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to report that Roberson fell ill shortly after the weight cut but it had nothing to do with COVID-19.

Tonight’s Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori fight is off, per multiple sources. Roberson fell ill after a tough weight cut. Non-COVID related. More shortly. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 13, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira is the second of UFC's three scheduled events in Jacksonville, Florida. Last week's blockbuster pay-per-view UFC 249 marked the promotion's return to action after seeing all of its scheduled events for the months of March and April due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.