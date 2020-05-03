UFC announces official fight cards for events on 13th and 16th May

Anthony Smith will face Glover Teixeira on May 13

With the upcoming blockbuster UFC 249 almost upon us, the UFC has now announced the official fight cards for its upcoming shows in Florida on May 13 and May 16, which will follow the May 9 magnum opus featuring Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje in the main event. All three shows will be held inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The May 13 card is a revamped card for UFC Fight Night Lincoln, which had to be cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The card is headlined by a five-round light heavyweight contest between Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith and Glover Teixeira, originally booked to go down in UFC Lincoln.

Three days later, on May 16, the UFC will hold their third event in a week which features a heavyweight showdown of epic proportions between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris as the main event. Overeem and Harris were originally scheduled to fight in April at UFC Portland but even that show was later called off due to the ongoing pandemic.

The co-main event of the night will see former strawweight title contender Claudia Gadelha squaring off against the in form Angela Hill who is heading into the fight with three consecutive wins under her belt; and what's even more astonishing is the fact that two out of the three wins came this year and it's only May.

Given below are the full cards for May 13 and May 16, including the main card and prelims:

UFC FIGHT NIGHT — MAY 13

MAIN CARD

MAIN EVENT: Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober

Ray Borg vs. Ricky Simon

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

PRELIMS

Philipe Lins vs. Andrei Arlovski

Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher

UFC FIGHT NIGHT — MAY 16

MAIN CARD

MAIN EVENT: Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

Dan Ige vs. Edson Barboza

Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera

PRELIMS

Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland

Mike Davis vs. Giga Chikadze

Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella

Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’tale Mayes