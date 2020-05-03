UFC announces official fight cards for events on 13th and 16th May
- UFC has finally announced the official full fight cards for its upcoming shows in Florida on May 13 and May 16
- The shows will be held inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
With the upcoming blockbuster UFC 249 almost upon us, the UFC has now announced the official fight cards for its upcoming shows in Florida on May 13 and May 16, which will follow the May 9 magnum opus featuring Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje in the main event. All three shows will be held inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
The May 13 card is a revamped card for UFC Fight Night Lincoln, which had to be cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The card is headlined by a five-round light heavyweight contest between Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith and Glover Teixeira, originally booked to go down in UFC Lincoln.
Three days later, on May 16, the UFC will hold their third event in a week which features a heavyweight showdown of epic proportions between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris as the main event. Overeem and Harris were originally scheduled to fight in April at UFC Portland but even that show was later called off due to the ongoing pandemic.
The co-main event of the night will see former strawweight title contender Claudia Gadelha squaring off against the in form Angela Hill who is heading into the fight with three consecutive wins under her belt; and what's even more astonishing is the fact that two out of the three wins came this year and it's only May.
Given below are the full cards for May 13 and May 16, including the main card and prelims:
UFC FIGHT NIGHT — MAY 13
MAIN CARD
MAIN EVENT: Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira
Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux
Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober
Ray Borg vs. Ricky Simon
Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori
PRELIMS
Philipe Lins vs. Andrei Arlovski
Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises
Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras
Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher
UFC FIGHT NIGHT — MAY 16
MAIN CARD
MAIN EVENT: Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris
Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill
Dan Ige vs. Edson Barboza
Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko
Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera
PRELIMS
Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland
Mike Davis vs. Giga Chikadze
Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella
Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr
Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’tale Mayes