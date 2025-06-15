  • home icon
UFC Atlanta: Walkout songs Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley, Rose Namajunas, and others have used before

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Jun 15, 2025 02:41 GMT
Kamaru Usman (left), Joaquin Buckley (center) and Rose Namajunas (right). [Images courtesy: @usman84kg, @newmansa94 and @rosenamajunas on Instagram]

Like the performances inside the octagon, fighter walkouts are an integral aspect of the UFC experience. As we head into UFC Atlanta, let's explore the songs that Kamaru Usman and others have walked out to.

In his last fight at UFC 294, Usman walked out to American Rapper Rick Ross and Meek Mill's 2023 song 'Shaq & Kobe'. Usman, the first African-born undisputed champion in UFC history, has often walked out to songs from African artists. 'Yaba Buluku' by DJ Tarico, Burna Boy, Preck and Nelson Tivane served as his walkout song for UFC 286 and UFC 268.

Previously, he has also walked out to songs by Nigerian artists such as WizKid (Soco) and Burnaboy (Alarm Clock).

Meanwhile, Usman's UFC Atlanta opponent, Joaquin Buckley, used Nina Simone's 'Feeling Good' as his walkout song for his UFC 307 fight against Stephen Thompson. For his UFC on ESPN 54 fight against Vicente Luque, Buckley walked out to 'See Me Now!' by Jaleel.

Former two-time UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will also return to competition at UFC Atlanta. Namajunas, one of the biggest female MMA stars, has consistently walked out to 'Prolific Praise' by Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar as well as 'Praise Yah' by Lorvins.

Namajunas' UFC Atlanta opponent, Miranda Maverick, has consistently walked out to the theme music of the movie 'Top Gun' also known as the 'Top Gun Anthem' by Harold Faltermyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer, and Lorne Balfe.

The UFC Atlanta main event clash between Usman and Buckley features an interesting dynamic of veteran vs. rising contender.

Usman will return to competition for the first time since losing to Khamzat Chimaev in a closely-contested short-notice bout at UFC 294. His last win came against Colby Covington at UFC 268 in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Buckley has the momentum on his side with a six-fight win streak and has also defeated Covington in his last fight in December 2024.

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
