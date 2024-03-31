UFC Atlantic City bonus and aftermath: All main card fighters snubbed, announced gate crosses $2M 

The UFC returned to Atlantic City, New Jersey for the first time in nearly six years, bringing a card featuring local favorite Erin Blachfield in the main event. The night was packed with action a record-tying eight knockouts, with some truly stellar performances from the preliminary card earning bonus awards.

The official gate for the event was a healthy $2,180,601 with a reported attendance of 12,198 to witness the fight night.

UFC Atlantic City: Fight Of The Night bonus

Fight of the Night honors went to Anton Turkalj and Ibo Aslan in a rematch that lived up to the hype. The fight was a chaotic brawl with both men trading heavy blows throughout all three rounds.

Ultimately, Aslan landed a flush right hand in the third that sent Turkalj crashing to the canvas, securing the win and avenging his only professional loss. Aslan, a graduate of Dana White's Contender Series, made a successful UFC debut with this victory.

UFC Atlantic City: 'Performance Of The Night' bonuses

Nate Landwehr earned a 'Performance of the Night' bonus with a classic come-from-behind knockout. After absorbing some early punishment from Jamall Emmers, Landwehr weathered the storm and started landing his shots.

Using sharp footwork to pressure Emmers, Landwehr eventually found the opening he needed, landing a clean uppercut that sent his opponent reeling. Landwehr followed up with ground strikes to secure his first UFC knockout.

Check out Landwehr's ground strikes below:

Dennis Buzukja earned a 'Performance Of The Night' bonus for his dominant performance against UFC newcomer Connor Matthews. Buzukja showcased sharp striking and impressive defensive movement throughout the fight, keeping Mathews on the back foot for most of the first two rounds.

In the third, Buzukja landed a perfectly timed left hook that stunned Matthews, leading to the finish and Buzukja's first UFC victory.

Check out Buzukja's KO win at UFC Atlantic City below:

