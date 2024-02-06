UFC Atlantic City tickets: Availability, price, how to buy and more - All you need to know

The UFC returns to Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Mar. 30, 2024, for UFC Fight Night 241, marking its 10th visit to the iconic Boardwalk Hall.

While official listings haven't yet appeared on the UFC website, ticketing platforms like VividSeats.com offer insights into potential prices. Expect tickets to range from around $280 for basic seating to a hefty $1,984 for the coveted ringside experience.

Tickets can be purchased through the UFC's website, Ticketmaster, or StubHub. Once they go on sale, one can also find tickets through secondary market websites like VividSeats.com and SeatGeek.

The card will also be available for streaming on ESPN Plus and UFC Fight Pass, offering a more affordable way to experience the electrifying atmosphere for $79.99 (Fight Pass subscribers) or $134.98 (non-subscribers).

UFC Atlantic City main card still packed despite Sean Brady vs Vicente Luque fight cancellation

While the highly anticipated welterweight clash between Sean Brady and Vicente Luque has been scrapped from the main card, fight fans can still look forward to a stacked main card on Mar 30.

Here's a rundown of the key matchups announced so far:

Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot square off in a pivotal women's flyweight bout. Both fighters are riding impressive six-fight win streaks and are vying for a shot at the 125-pound title. This fight promises technical brilliance and high stakes.

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman seeks to regain momentum against Bruno Silva. After a string of losses, Weidman needs a win to stay relevant in the middleweight division. Silva, on the other hand, will look to capitalize on Weidman's struggles and climb the rankings.

Light heavyweight prospect Carlos Ulberg gets a golden opportunity against No.12-ranked Alonzo Menifield. Ulberg aims to crack the top 15 with a win, while Menifield looks to solidify his position in the division.