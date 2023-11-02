UFC Austin fight card: Which fights have been confirmed for the upcoming Fight Night event?

The UFC is all set to return to Austin, Texas, and has announced a Fight Night card scheduled for December 2nd. The UFC Austin event will take place at the Moody Center, and tickets will go on sale starting November 3rd.

The card will put on a lightweight showcase with not one, but two massive matchups. The main event will see #4 ranked Beneil Dariush face the #8 ranked Arman Tsarukyan.

In some ways, this is a battle of the old guard versus the new generation, as Dariush, a veteran and a mainstay of the 155 lbs. division will look to hold his own against the surging Tsarukyan. Tsarukyan, who previously gave current champion Islam Makhachev one of the toughest tests of his career, will catapult himself into title contention with a win. The same holds true for Dariush, who was set back by his loss to Charles Oliveira.

In the co-main event, the #12 ranked lightweight, Bobby 'King' Green will take on Dan 'the Hangman' Hooker, who occupies the #9 spot in the division. Both fighters are coming off impressive back-to-back wins.

Hooker previously stopped Claudio Puelles and then, went to war with Jalin Turner. Green, on the other hand, submitted Tony Ferguson in the dying seconds of their bout and then, stopped Grant Dawson in the very first round via knockout.

These two matchups will make for fun fights, as all of the fighters on display are known to be extremely skilled and give it their all come fight night.

Rest of the UFC Austin Card revealed

The UFC Austin card is, by no means, top heavy. The rest of the card has some incredible fights lined up. Rob Font is set to welcome former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo to the bantamweight division.

Kelvin Gastelum is also set to drop back down to 170 lbs. and will face Sean Brady in what is sure to be a closely contested bout. Other notable names on the UFC Austin card include Khalil Rountree, who faces Azamat Murzakanov, and legends like Miesha Tate and Clay Guida.

Fans in Austin are in for a treat on December 2nd.

Check out the entire UFC Austin Card here:

