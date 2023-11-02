UFC Austin tickets: Where can you buy them and how much do they cost?

The UFC is all set to return to Austin, Texas, and has announced a Fight Night card scheduled for December 2nd. The UFC Austin event will take place at the Moody Center, and tickets will go on sale starting November 3rd.

Tickets are now on pre-sale, and can be purchased on Ticketmaster, on this link specifically. To enter the pre-sale, users will need to make an account and enter the lobby to join the queue. When it's their turn, they will be prompted with a message, allowing them to purchase the tickets.

The prices for tickets to UFC Austin vary greatly. They start as low as $132 for seats on the outer fringes of the arena, and go as high as $13,000 for floor seats. The middle rows fluctuate between $200 and $500. Floor seats in rows 7-10 vary between $500 and $800, and are very close to the octagon. These prices are according to SeatGeek.

Prices are likely to only get higher from now. If you're planning on attending, snagging them up now would likely be the most cost-efficient move.

UFC Austin to feature lightweight bouts as main and co-main events, features a stacked card

The main event of UFC Austin will see Beneil Dariush take on Arman Tsarukyan. In a battle between the old guard and the new, the #8 ranked Tsarukyan will be looking for the biggest win of his career thus far over the #4 ranked Dariush. With a win, he might push himself into the title picture.

In the co-main, fan-favorites Dan Hooker and Bobby Green are all set to throw down. Both the #12 ranked Green and #9 ranked Hooker are coming off back-to-back wins, and they will both look to build their winning streaks.

The rest of the card also features some big names. Kelvin Gastelum will be moving back to welterweight to take on Sean Brady. Khalil Rountree is set to face Azamat Murzakanov. Legends like Miesha Tate and Clay Guida are also set to appear on the card.

Check out the whole UFC Austin card here:

All in all, it looks like fight fans in and around Austin, Texas are in for a treat come December 2nd.