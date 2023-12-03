UFC Austin winner Veronica Hardy chokes up while talking about husband Dan Hardy, who was fired from the promotion over alleged altercation

Veronica Hardy choked up while talking about her husband following her win at UFC Austin.

Hardy was seen in action last night against Jamey-Lyn Horth and won the bout via unanimous decision. Following her victory, she sat down for the post-fight press conference, where she was asked about her dynamic with her husband Dan Hardy.

For those unaware, Dan Hardy is a former UFC fighter himself and worked as an analyst for the company as well. However, he was reportedly fired from the company back in 2021 after an alleged altercation with an employee.

While speaking about her love for Dan Hardy, Veronica Hardy was seen getting visibly emotional as she said:

"I just, I love him so much, so much. Just more than anything in the world and to be able to come here and do what I love and to do it with him, just continue on this journey, that's the thing."

Dan Hardy took to X/Twitter to react to the comments made by his wife. He said:

"The feeling is very much mutual. She’s the best thing that has ever happened to me, and I will love and support her no matter what she does in her life. She is incredible."

Veronica Hardy trained with Leon Edwards' team for her fight

Ahead of her UFC Austin bout against Jamey-Lyn Horth, Veronica Hardy revealed that she spent a lot of time with UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and his team, Team Renegade.

During an interview with The Allstar, Hardy spoke about the importance of training with champions. While thanking them for the efforts they took to help prepare her for the fight against Horth, she had this to say:

"I mean, at Team Renegade, you have incredible coaches, and a special thank you to Leon Edwards and his brother Fabian. I mean, after training, they would spend an hour, after they had also done their training, just to help me out.

She added:

"That's priceless. I also had Joby Clayton, who used to be Anthony Joshua's boxing coach, and he's one of the coaches over at Renegade, that also spent so much time to help me out."

