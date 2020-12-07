Surging UFC bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley is targeting a return to the Octagon in February 2021. O'Malley claimed that he wanted to fight at UFC 258, but his potential opponent declined the fight.

Speaking on The Sugar Show, Sean O'Malley discussed his initial plans for an Octagon return at the February 13th pay-per-view against fight game veteran Thomas Almeida. O'Malley said that the promotion was trying to bring the fight to fruition, but it was Almeida who declined the matchup.

“I was supposed to be fighting Feb. 13 against—I didn’t say it, because I didn’t know,” O’Malley said. “I got offered Thomas Almeida. He turned it down, he said my right hand was too powerful or something along those lines of COVID or something, so he turned the fight down."

Sean O'Malley also stated that if he ever fought Almeida, the fight would end in a nasty knockout win for "Suga Sean".

"Good decision on his part, would have been a nasty KO. So we’re still looking, but that’s who I was planning on fighting. I never announced it because obviously it wasn’t official and it’s not going to be official. That fight’s not happening, still looking, but I plan on fighting in February.”

Sean O'Malley has a bone to pick with T.J. Dillashaw

The last time Sean O’Malley entered the Octagon was at UFC 252 against Marlon “Chito” Vera. The much-anticipated fight ended rather tamely and unceremoniously, as Sean O’Malley suffered a foot injury and Vera made good use of the opportunity to earn a TKO victory.

While he recovers, Sean O'Malley is keeping a close eye on the bantamweight division. He isn't happy with the rumors of former champion T.J. Dillashaw being awarded a title shot on his return to the Octagon, following a two-year suspension.

“What do you mean admitting it? He got caught straight-up cheating. There’s no oh it could have came from this, it could have been this, it could have been this, that, or the other, it was straight cheating and you’re giving him a title shot? But he did his two years. I don’t know.”

Sean O’Malley further stated that he would gladly agree to fight bantamweight legend Dominick Cruz. However, even if he fails to land the fight against Cruz, O'Malley plans to put on a show against any fighter he is pitted against.