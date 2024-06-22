UFC champ Dricus du Plessis responds to fan accusing his ancestors of committing atrocities in South Africa

Dricus Du Plessis often faces inexplicable criticism for his representation of South Africa but one fan took the debate to an entirely new level in early 2024. In a tweet posted in January, the fan accused Du Plessis' family of migrating to the country with slave-owning intentions.

Though the original tweet was posted in January, 'StillKnocks' responded to the crude accusation on June 22 by sternly correcting a factual error in the fan's claim. The fan backed their case with a screenshot of a Wikipedia article on 'Afrikaners,' a group of South Africans who migrated from the Netherlands.

The X user did not directly state that Du Plessis' family was involved in the slave trade but heavily implied those thoughts.

Du Plessis, however, pointed out that he is not Dutch and his heritage originated from France. The middleweight champion tweeted:

"Wow even with Google you've screwed it up. Du Plessis [is] French, not Dutch."

The fan, however, would not let up, forcing another response from the 30-year-old titleholder.

Dricus Du Plessis responds to a cryptic fan claiming French and Dutch are the "same thing"

As their exchange furthered, Dricus Du Plessis had his response countered by the nagging fan, who attempted to claim that French and Dutch nationalities were the "same thing."

The fan wrote back:

"Same thing fatso"

Du Plessis was forced to acknowledge the X user for a second time by putting the outlandish claim into perspective.

The South African's social media outburst came just days after his title fight with Israel Adesanya was confirmed as the headliner of UFC 305. Du Plessis and Adesanya have engaged in a lengthy rivalry stemming from their similar bloodline connections to African countries.

The two fighters' rivalry began when Adesanya was the divisional titleholder but will instead fight with Du Plessis as the defending champion.