Amanda Nunes' recent comments regarding a potential move to WWE wasn't exactly met with a positive reaction.

While speaking to the New York Post, Nunes addressed whether she would be willing to transition to WWE when her MMA career is over. She didn't close the door on possibly joining the sports entertainment juggernaught, and mentioned that if the offer is enticing, she wouldn't be opposed to it:

"If the contract is amazing, why not?...What I wanted to do in MMA, I did already - even more than I thought in my head when I went through my whole career. I became a double champion. I wanted only one - I had two...I'm so happy, and whatever comes after I'm done with UFC, we'll see. For sure you guys will see me around, anyways." [h/t New York Post]

Coinicently, 'Lioness' has already defeated the current WWE Women's Tag Team champion Ronda Rousey and Shanya Baszler during her MMA career. The reactions were mixed, as some fans don't believe that she can successfully transition to pro wrestling like others have in the past:

"We don't need another Ronda" [@VenusStarPowerr - Twitter]

"She hasn’t the charisma for WWE" [@Grahamsie_ - Twitter]

"Oh my God we about to see Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania PPV...Come on Triple H sign her" [@SouravChaudhur5 - Twitter]

It will be interesting to see whether WWE will begin their pursuit of the reigning two-division UFC champion, especially knowing that her MMA career could soon be winding down.

When is Amanda Nunes' next fight?

Amanda Nunes is scheduled to return to the octagon this Saturday, when she defends her bantamweight championship against Irene Aldana in the main event of UFC 289.

'Lioness' regained her title at UFC 277 last July, when she earned a dominant unanimous decision win over Julianna Pena to avenge her loss and become a simultaneous two-division champion for the second time in her career. She was initially scheduled to fight Pena in a trilogy bout, but the former TUF winner was forced to withdraw from the event due to an injury and was replaced by Aldana.

'Robles' is looking to bring another championship to Mexico as the promotion currently has two undisputed flyweight champions in Brandon Moreno and Alexa Grasso, and an interim featherweight champion in Yair Rodriguez.

