UFC champion Jan Blachowicz claims Jon Jones promised to fight him before escaping to heavyweight

Jan Blachowicz has a tough first title defense as Light Heavyweight Champion. In early 2021, Jan Blachowicz will be facing Israel Adesanya in a "Champion vs. Champion" fight.

Despite Israel Adesanya being one of the biggest names in UFC right now, Jan Blachowicz is adamant that Glover Teixeira should get a crack at the title if The Last Stylebender can't fight by March.

Either way, the next couple of years will be interesting for Jan Blachowicz if he's able to hold on to the Light Heavyweight title. Speaking to Submission Radio (H/T MMA Fighting), Jan Blachowicz stated that even UFC isn't sure about Jon Jones' next step:

“I would like to stay in 205 a little bit longer,” Blachowicz said in an interview with Submission Radio (transcript by Denis Shkuratov). “But it’s also hard because nobody knows what Jon Jones is doing right now. Even the UFC says that they don’t talk with him about his next fight. So, nobody knows what he’s doing.

Despite this, Jan Blachowicz feels as though he has two more years at 205 pounds before moving up, where he believes he will face Jon Jones:

“But, I believe that I will catch him later in heavyweight. I think two more years at 205 and then I will go to heavyweight.”

Blachowicz also claimed that he would be the first one to defeat Jon Jones, either at 205-pounds or at Heavyweight:

“No, because that’s gonna be his first loss at heavyweight,” Blachowicz said when asked if it will mean less if a heavyweight beats Jones first. “I’ll give him first loss at 205, or maybe heavyweight. We will see. But, he does everything to not fight against me.

Is Jan Blachowicz vs. Jon Jones an inevitable fight?

While Jan Blachowicz has made it clear that he wants to face Jon Jones, the latter may not share the same interest. However, in hindsight, his decision to vacate the Light Heavyweight title seems a bit more confusing.

While he stated that he vacated the title, intending to move up to Heavyweight, there hasn't been any sign to indicate that he is making the jump. Jones even teased going after Jan Blachowicz once the Polish star won the Light Heavyweight title.

Israel Adesanya seems to be a destined opponent for Jon Jones, but all of that depends on the Jan Blachowicz-Adesanya fight.