Who are the current UFC champions at the end of 2021?

2021 proved to be a milestone year for the UFC as the world’s premier MMA organization continued to deliver stellar events every month. With the conclusion of the final event of the year this past weekend, here is the final list of the promotion's champions at the end of 2021.

Heavyweight champion: Francis Ngannou

Interim heavyweight champion: Cyril Gane

Light heavyweight champion: Glover Teixeira

Middleweight champion: Israel Adesanya

Welterweight champion: Kamaru Usman

Featherweight champion: Alexander Volkanovski

Bantamweight champion: Aljamain Sterling

Interim bantamweight champion: Petr Yan

Flyweight champion: Brandon Moreno

Women's featherweight champion: Amanda Nunes

Women's bantamweight champion: Julianna Pena

Women's flyweight champion: Valentina Shevchenko

Women's strawweight champion: Rose Namajunas

It was an incredible year for the underdogs as Brandon Moreno, Glover Texeira and Julianna Pena shocked the masses and upset the odds with their sensational title winning performances. Pena's victory over Amanda Nunes was among the biggest upsets in the history of the sport.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Witness that Julianna Peña finish at



SHOCKED THE WORLD! 😱Witness that Julianna Peña finish at #UFC269 via @BTSportUFC ⤵️ SHOCKED THE WORLD! 😱Witness that Julianna Peña finish at #UFC269 via @BTSportUFC ⤵️https://t.co/0QRkiN6A1M

Confirmed UFC title matchups for 2022

Three title fights have already been confirmed for 2022. The first pay-per-view of the year, UFC 270, will feature a trilogy fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight championship, as well as a title unification bout between heavyweight behemoths Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

The middleweight belt will be on the line at UFC 271, as Israel Adesanya takes on Robert Whittaker on February 12th. Adesanya won the middleweight championship back in 2019 after beating Whittaker handedly in Melbourne, Australia. The two are set to clash once again as 'The Reaper' looks to avenge his defeat to 'The Last Stylebender' two years ago.

