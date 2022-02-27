"I'd like to see him get a main event" - UFC commentator Jon Anik wished for a Bobby Green headliner days before he accepted Islam Makhachev fight 

Prior to UFC Vegas 49, UFC commentator Jon Anik had wished to see Bobby Green compete in the main event spot of a UFC Fight Night card.

After Bobby Green's win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 just over ten days ago, Anik mentioned on live television that he would've liked to see 'King' get rewarded for his incredible work ethic.

The UFC commentator was seen telling his co-commentators Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier the following during the UFC 271 broadcast:

"I'd like to see him get a main event. I'm no matchmaker but I would like to see him rewarded with his body of work with a UFC Fight Night main event."

Here is Jon Anik's comments from UFC 271, courtesy of BT Sport:

Fast forward to February 26th, 2022, Green did compete in his first ever UFC main event, as he faced Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49. Makhachev was initially set to face the No. 3-ranked UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush at the UFC Apex.

However, a last-minute injury to Dariush forced him out of the fight and opened the door for Green. Things didn't turn out the way Green would've hoped for, as he was beaten via TKO inside the first-round of his fight against Makhachev.

With the win, the Russian extended his unbeaten streak to 10 fights, but it was quite the bold move from Green as he stepped back into the octagon just days removed from his latest pay-per-view win.

Bobby Green sent a message to all his fans after a disappointing outing against Islam Makhachev

After losing to Islam Makhachev in a one-sided fight, Bobby Green took to Instagram to reflect on his performance. 'King' apologized to everyone but did claim that he couldn't execute a proper plan as he took the fight at the very last minute. Green stated:

"Expensive pain, expensive pain. Wins and losses, wins and losses. I just wanna thank all my guys, all my people for riding with me. I apologize but this is what it come with when you throw this s**t together, you know, last minute. Put it together as much as I can guys, you know. I appreciate you. The sh*t we do for our families, you know. Love you guys."

Check out Green's message on Instagram below:

In his last few UFC outings, Green also shared the octagon with Rafael Fiziev and Al Iaquinta. The UFC veteran certainly has nothing to be ashamed of following his latest loss, as he will now aim for a stronger comeback.

