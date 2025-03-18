UFC commentator lauds surging knockout artist trying to become the backup fighter for Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett: "That kid is a stud"

Former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder has become a UFC commentator and broadcaster after his retirement. The Irishman lauded praise on Mauricio Ruffy for trying to become the backup fighter for Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

Chandler is in search of a victory in the octagon after suffering defeats to Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira. The American has fought six times in the UFC winning just two of those fights and is in high need of a win.

On the other hand, Pimblett has impressed since making his UFC debut. The Liverpool native has won all six of his fights since making his UFC debut. In his last outing 'The Baddy' submitted Bobby Green at UFC 304. Ruffy's last win also came against Green at UFC 313 where he knocked out the American with a spinning wheel kick. Speaking on The Michael Bisping podcast, Felder said:

"That kid is a stud dude, that that kid a stud. I mean and I like that I don't even know if that's going to happen but I like that these guys are smart enough to just be putting that out there, right putting their names, specifically with certain names and guys."

"Okay so either one of them falls out you're fighting somebody with a massive name in the UFC already it doesn't matter which way it goes whether it's Paddy that has to pull out or Chandler that has to pull out. But regardless you get yourself right into the mix and I think deservedly so he's had nothing but big wins in the UFC."

Check out Paul Felder's comments below (01:27:43):

Michael Chandler opens up on the impact of Conor McGrgeor's withdrawal at UFC 303

Michael Chandler was scheduled to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 303 but the Irishman pulled out due to a toe injury. Chandler waited over two years for the McGregor fight which didn't materialize and he ended up fighting Charles Oliveira. Speaking to Bo Nickal, he said:

"I’m not going to say it didn’t hit me hard, because it did, especially with the waiting leading up to it. But you just have to roll with it. If something bad happens and a good thing comes from it.”

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (3:09):

