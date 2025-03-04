UFC commentator shares six-word reaction to former foes Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan sparring on a football field 

Former UFC bantamweight champions and rivals Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were recently seen playing football together and sparring on the field. Yan and Sterling shared the octagon on two different occasions and both fights ended in controversy.

Ad

The pair firstsquared off against each other at UFC 259. Yan was dominating the fight until the fourth round, where he landed an illegal knee, resulting in a disqualification win for Sterling.

In the rematch at UFC 273, both men pushed each other to their limits. Sterling ended up winning a close split decision, which left Yan frustrated. Since then, both have gone their own ways, with Yan still attempting to make a run for the 135-pound strap, while Sterling has moved up to featherweight.

Ad

Trending

Currently, both fighters are not in the title picture and are enjoying their time off. In a video posted on Instagram, Yan and Sterling were seen sparring each other in jest. UFC commentator John Gooden commented on the post and wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yan is a full time menance"

Ad

Screenshot of John Gooden's comment below.

Aljamain Sterling wants to return to the octagon in April 2025

After a highly competitive fight against Movsar Evloev, which ultimately resulted in a unanimous decision loss for the former champion, Aljamain Sterling is looking to return to the octagon in April and is looking to face a highly ranked featherweight contender. Sterling expressed interest in fighting Arnold Allen or Brian Ortega in April.

Ad

He told MMA Junkie:

“I would love to run it back with him [Evloev] if not, maybe fight Arnold Allen, Brian Ortega. I don’t really know what’s going to happen in the future, but I’m patiently waiting. Hopefully, I can make my return in April. Maybe fight again in August or September, and get ready to go."

Ad

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below (04:34):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.