UFC cutman shares Ghibli-fied version of his iconic moment with Charles Oliveira, fans react: "You're too GOATed for this"

Fans reacted as popular UFC cutman Brad Tate shared a Ghibli-style image capturing the iconic moment from UFC 309 in which Charles Oliveira lifted him into the air during post-fight celebration inside the octagon.

In recent weeks, there has been a surge of popularity of Ghibli-style images created with AI tools. People of all backgrounds, including celebrities, have joined the trend, sharing animated versions of their photos on social media platforms.

Cutman Tate took to X and shared the animated version of his and Oliveira's picture.

Check out Cutman Brad Tate's post below:

Fans took to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts on the picture. Reactions on social media indicate that many internet users are getting tired of the excessive number of Ghibli-style images being circulated on social media, and have begun mocking the trend. Following this sentiment, one fan wrote:

"Not you too, Cutman Tate. You're too GOATed for this."

However, most fans praised Oliveira and Tate.

One fan commented:

"I love the bromance between Tate and Do Bronxs."

Another fan noted:

"GOAT fighter, GOAT cutman."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

A look at Charles Oliveira and Brad Tate's friensdhip

Charles Oliveira and cutman Brad Tate have developed a strong friendship over the years and are often seen having cordial interactions at UFC events. Before stepping inside the octagon to fight, Oliveira frequently exchanges pleasantries and embraces cutman Tate.

Lifting Tate into the air has also become a part of his victory celebration inside the octagon. The original version of the Ghibli-styled image captures Oliveira's post-fight celebration at UFC 309, when he defeated Michael Chandler by unanimous decision.

ESPN MMA shared the pictures and video clips of Oliveira and Tate's interactions on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

Cutman Tate, in the comments section of the post, put his friendship with Oliveira in perspective, writing:

"Batman had Robin. Superman had Lois. Bert had Ernie. I have Charles."

Check out the screenshot of Brad Tate's comment below:

Brad Tate's comment

