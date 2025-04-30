UFC Des Moines: Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

UFC returns to Des Moines after 25 years with UFC on ESPN 67 event, which will headlined by a bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo. The fight night event is scheduled to take place this weekend at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. It promises a thrilling night of action with a diverse roster of fighters from several divisions.

Sandhagen was on a three fight winning streak before losing to former title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC Abu Dhabi last year. Meanwhile, the former flyweight champion is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Petr Yan at UFC Macau. Both fighters will hope to get into title contention with a potential win.

The co-main event will feature a middleweight bout between undefeated contender Bo Nickal and former ONE Championship two-division champion Reinier De Ridder.

What time is the Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo fight?

The main event of UFC Des Moines pits Cory Sandhagen against Deiveson Figueiredo in a highly anticipated matchup. There will be 12 fights, with six on the main card and another six on the preliminary card.

UFC Des Moines will begin with preliminary bouts at 7 p.m. ET. (12 a.m. BST/11 p.m. GMT) The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET. (3 a.m. BST/ 2 a.m. GMT).

How to watch the Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo fight?

UFC Des Moines' main and preliminary cards will be available to watch on ESPN2 for the American citizens. They can also watch it on their mobile devices via ESPN+. As for fight fans in the UK, the prelims can be seen through the UFC Fight Pass. The evening's main event will be televised on TNT Sports.

Main Card Fighters

Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (bantamweight)

Bo Nickal vs. Reinier de Ridder (middleweight)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez (welterweight)

Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos (bantamweight)

Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey (bantamweight)

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones (bantamweight)

Preliminary Card Fighters

Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate (women's bantamweight)

Ryan Loder vs. Azamat Bekoev (middleweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson (women's strawweight)

Gaston Bolanos vs. Quang Le (bantamweight)

Thomas Petersen vs. Don’Tale Mayes (heavyweight)

Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrovic (women's flyweight)

