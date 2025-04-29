UFC Des Moines: Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

UFC Des Moines is set to go down on Sat., May 3, from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa with a headliner of Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo. The majority of the contests on this card are slated for three, five minute rounds other than the main event bout, which is scheduled for five, five minute rounds.

The main card kicks off with a lightweight contest as a former UFC stalwart returns to the octagon after successes in the world of bare-knuckle boxing. After beating Eddie Alvarez in the headliner of BKFC KnuckleMania 5 earlier this year, Jeremy Stephens will don the gloves once again and step into the octagon against a massive betting favorite who is also making his UFC return, Mason Jones.

In a bantamweight bout, Cameron Smotherman looks to earn his second main-stage UFC victory while his opponent Serhiy Sidey is also pursuing his sophomore victory inside the octagon.

In another consequential contest at 135 pounds, the No.-15-ranked bantamweight, contender Montel Jackson, looks to protect his spot in the rankings hierarchy against a hungry Daniel Marcos.

In the feature fight of the night, Santiago Ponzinibbio will throw down with Daniel Rodriguez in what looks like absolute welterweight warfare, on paper.

In the co-main event, No.-13-ranked middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder looks to continue carving out his path in the UFC against Bo Nickal, who looks to go 8-0 as a professional MMA fighter over the former two-division titleholder in ONE Championship.

Finally, in the main event of UFC Des Moines, the No.4 and No.-5-ranked bantamweight contenders will test their skills.

What time is the UFC Des Moines main card and the Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo main event walkouts?

The main card for UFC Des Moines is set to kick off at 10:00 PM ET, 7:00 PM PT, and 3:00 AM BST. Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo are set to do their main event walkouts at approximately 12:10 AM ET/ 5:10 AM BST.

Check out the main card and prelims timings below:

Country Prelims Main Card USA 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT UK 12:00 PM BST 2:00 AM BST UAE 3:00 AM GST 5:00 AM GST India 4:30 AM IST 6:30 AM IST Brazil 8:00 PM BRT 10:00 PM BRT Australia 10:00 AM AEDT 12:00 PM AEDT

How to watch the UFC Des Moines main card?

For mixed martial arts fans in the United States, UFC Des Moines can be watched on ESPN 2. For fans wanting to watch on their mobile devices, an ESPN+ broadcast of the fistic fireworks is an option.

Those in the United Kingdom who are curious to see Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo can watch the main card via TNT Sports, while fans in Canada can watch via Sportsnet.

The full UFC Des Moines main card

Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Middleweight: Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal

Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos

Bantamweight: Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey

Lightweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones

