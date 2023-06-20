UFC dreams shattered: Undefeated lightweight Manoel Sousa sues PFL over Contender Series denial

Manoel Sousa has filed a lawsuit against the Professional Fighters League (PFL) for denying him the opportunity to compete in Dana White's Contender Series and secure a deal with the UFC.

Sousa, who had previously secured a victory in the PFL Challenger Series, was left disheartened when he wasn't offered a million-dollar deal.

What added to the frustration was the revelation that Sousa was still contractually bound to PFL, despite believing he was a free agent when an offer from Dana White's Contender Series came his way.

Sousa's lawyer argues that his client, being functionally illiterate in Portuguese, did not fully understand the PFL contract, which was in English. The lawsuit seeks to resolve the matter and secure Sousa's freedom to fight elsewhere.

Expressing his frustration, Sousa stated:

"They put me as a back-up, but that wasn't my goal. I dedicate myself relentlessly every single day, living in the gym and pursuing my dreams. My dream is to fight in the UFC, and the offer from the Contender Series came, but the PFL wants to keep me locked. I thought I was free to fight anywhere else, but that turned out not to be the case. They don't want to let me go."

As the legal battle unfolds, the spotlight will be on the court's decision and its impact on Sousa's future.

Manoel Sousa is currently undefeated in his pro career so far

Manoel Sousa, the Brazilian lightweight contender, has been enjoying an impressive undefeated streak in his professional career. Holding the title of former SFT lightweight champion in Brazil and having competed twice in Cage Fury FC, Sousa's journey is marked by his determination and skill.

Currently boasting a flawless professional fight record, Manoel Sousa has secured 10 victories, including 5 wins by knockout and 3 by submission. Since his debut as a professional fighter in 2019 at SFT - Standout Fighting Tournament 12: Sao Paulo vs Rio de Janeiro, Sousa has continuously showcased his potential.

