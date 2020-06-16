UFC on ESPN 10 medical suspensions

Full list of medical suspensions from UFC on ESPN 10 revealed, not many suffer long suspensions

The UFC on ESPN 10 saw some genuinely fun fights. The overall event turned out to be fairly entertaining but with fights like these come injuries. These injuries transform into suspensions.

The maximum suspension is suffered by the winners of the headlining fights of the evening. Cynthia Calvillo has been given a minimum suspension till July 14 and if the MRI report on her shoulder comes positive she can't compete in the UFC till December 11. Marvin Vettori who extended his winning streak in the UFC also faced a similar situation with the injury coming on his right knee.

Apart from that surprisingly no major suspension happened. Given the high volume of finishes on the UFC card, one could have expected longer suspensions for fighters. This is good news for most fighters on the card. In total 11 fighters faced suspension on the UFC card.

UFC on ESPN 10 medical suspensions are as follows

Cynthia Calvillo: Needs right shoulder MRI. If positive, needs orthopedic or sports medicine doctor clearance or she will remain suspended until Dec. 11; minimum suspension till July 14 with no contact until July 5.

Marvin Vettori: Needs right knee MRI. If positive, needs orthopedic or sports medicine doctor clearance, or he will remain suspended until Dec. 11; minimum suspension till July 14 with no contact until July 5.

Charles Rosa: Must have forehead laceration cleared by doctor or suspended until Aug. 13 with no contact until July 29.

Kevin Aguilar: Suspended until Aug. 13 with no contact until July 29.

Charles Jourdain: Suspended until July 14 with no contact until July 5.

Mark De La Rosa: Suspended until July 29 with no contact until July 14.

Hannah Cifers: Suspended until July 14 with no contact until July 5.

Gustavo Lopez: Suspended until July 14 with no contact until July 5.

Gina Mazany: Suspended until July 29 with no contact until July 14.

Zarrukh Adashev: Suspended until Aug. 13 with no contact until July 29.

Anthony Ivy: Suspended until July 29 with no contact until July 14.