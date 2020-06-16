UFC on ESPN 10 salaries revealed

UFC on ESPN 10 despite being a lackluster card saw some amazing fights. The UFC event was overall fun to watch and hence has had a more or less successful vibe around it. The salaries of the UFC card have been revealed with a bunch of fighters making a decent amount.

The highest pay on the UFC card was received by the co-main event winner Marvin Vettori who secured a performance of the night bonus and took his total tally up to $148,000. At rank 2 was Cynthia Calvillo from the main event who made a total of $122,750, which includes a $12,750 penalty from Jessica Eye's pay.

UFC on ESPN 10 full list of fighter's salary is as follows:

Cynthia Calvillo: $122,750 — $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win plus $12,750 as penalty for her opponent missing weight.

Jessica Eye: $38,250 — $51,000 to show minus $12,750 (25%) paid as penalty for missing weight.

Marvin Vettori: $148,000 — $43,000 to show, $43,000 to win, $12,000 paid as penalty from his opponent missing weight plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Karl Roberson: $28,000 — $40,000 to show minus $12,000 (30%) paid as penalty for missing weight.

Andre Fili: $110,000 — $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win

Charles Jourdain: $16,000

Jordan Espinosa: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Mark De La Rosa: $21,000

Mariya Agapova: $70,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.”

Hannah Cifers: $35,000

Merab Dvalishvili: $46,000 — $23,000 to show, $23,000 to win

Gustavo Lopez: $12,000

Julia Avila: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Gina Mazany: $16,000

Tyson Nam: $80,800 — $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win, $2,800 paid as penalty for his opponent missing weight plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Zarrukh Adashev: $11,200 — $14,000 to show minus $2,800 (20%) penalty for missing weight

Christian Aguilera: $74,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Anthony Ivy: $12,000