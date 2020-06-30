UFC on ESPN 12 medical suspensions list released

UFC on ESPN 12 saw multiple fighters receive lengthy layoffs.

UFC on ESPN 12 saw so many suspensions because of the action-packed fights at the event.

UFC Fight Night: Poirier v Hooker

UFC on ESPN 12 saw one of the most exciting fight cards in recent memory. Starting from the fight of the year award-worthy fight between Dan Hooker and Dustin Poirier in the main event to the emergence of a new prospect in the Brendan Allen and Kyle Daukaus clash, the UFC fight card saw some great matches. With these great matches, come injuries that bring in long suspensions.

The UFC on ESPN fight card, to no one's surprise, saw many long term layoffs. Some of them simply because the fights they had were tough, and others because of the severe damage sustained by the fighters. The complete results of medical suspension for the UFC card are below (credit to MMA Fighting)

UFC on ESPN 12 medical suspension list

Dustin Poirier: Suspended until Aug. 27, no contact until Aug. 12 (tough fight)

Dan Hooker: Suspended until Aug. 27, no contact until Aug. 12 (tough fight)

Mike Perry: Suspended until July 28, no contact until July 19 (left eyebrow lacerations, suspension can be lifted by a physician)

Mickey Gall: Suspended until July 28, no contact until July 19

Maurice Greene: Suspended until Aug. 12, no contact until July 28 (left cheek laceration)

Gian Villante: Suspended until Dec. 25 pending X-rays and clearance from an orthopedic doctor (left hand), minimum suspension until Aug. 12, no contact until July 28

Brendan Allen: Suspended until Dec. 25 pending clearance from ENT doctor (orbital, nasal, and sinus fractures), minimum suspension until Aug. 12, no contact until July 28

Kyle Daukaus: Suspended until Aug. 27, no contact until Aug. 12 (eyebrow laceration)

Philipe Lins: Suspended until Aug. 27, no contact until Aug. 12

Julian Erosa: Suspended until Aug. 12, no contact until July 28 (left eye laceration)

Sean Woodson: Suspended until July 28, no contact until July 19

Khama Worthy: Suspended until Dec. 25 pending X-rays (right ankle), MRI (left knee), and clearance from an orthopedic doctor

Luis Pena: Suspended until July 28, no contact until July 19

Jason Witt: Suspended until Aug. 12, no contact until July 28

Kay Hansen: Suspended until Aug. 12, no contact until July 28 (left eye laceration, suspension can be lifted by a physician)