UFC on ESPN 12 Results: Fight of the year candidate, Mike Perry surprises fans with performance and more (27th June, 2020)

Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker went to war in a possible Fight of the year candidate

Mike Perry took on Mickey Gall with only his girlfriend in his corner. How did he fare?

What an incredible conclusion to UFC on ESPN 12

UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs Hooker is now in the books and it was incredible as expected. While the main event delivered the possible UFC fight of the year, there were a lot of other great fights in the final UFC event for this month.

Here's a recap of the prelim results from UFC on ESPN 12:

Khama Worthy def. Luis Peña via submission (guillotine choke) (2:53, 3rd round)

Tanner Boser def. Philipe Lins via KO 2:41, 1st round)

Kay Hansen def. Jinh Yu Frey via submission (armbar) (2:26, 3rd round)

Youssef Zalal def. Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision (29-28. 29-28, 29-2)

Onto the main card of UFC on ESPN 12:

#6. Sean Woodson vs Julian Erosa

Round 1: Sean Woodson started off well in the main card opener at UFC on ESPN 12, landing a lot of strikes in their exchanges. Whether he was moving forward or backward, he would hide his left hand and land. Julian Erosa managed to stand with Woodson, but his takedown attempt was telegraphed and prevented.

Woodson was moving back and Erosa had him up against the fence. HE tried to close the distance but Woodson shot right back at him. The last ten seconds saw Erosa fall down after a leg kick block.

Round 2: Erosa continued to stand in front of him and eat some shots to keep going forward. Woodson was under pressure but still landing shots. Erosa closed the distance and landed a few shots to the body. The pressure continued and Erosa fired a solid body shot. He started adjusting better and taking over in the round.

Woodson fired back with the jab but took a shot to the body The round ended with Woodson attempting a takedown, but not getting it.

Round 3: Before the round started, it was revealed that there were a more than 200 combined strikes. Sean Woodson's corner urged him to put the pressure and seconds later, he knocked Erosa down. Erosa continued to move forward and failed another takedown.attempt. He managed two take downs and seemed to get the D'arce choke

Result: Julian Erosa def. Sean Woodson via D'arce choke (2:44, 3rd round)

#5. Takashi Sato vs Jason Witt

Round 1: Takashi "Ten" Sato had a quick night in the office and landed clean with a 1-2. His coach Henri Hooft urged him to show his more aggressive side and he delivered in a big way. The jab followed a straight and vicious left.

Witt clutched on Sato's leg but he followed it up with a series of shots on the newcomer and that was all there was to it!

Result: Takashi Satto def. Jason Witt via TKO (0:48, 1st round)

