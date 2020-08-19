Betting odds have been released for this Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar event scheduled to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

In the main event, No. 5 ranked bantamweight Pedro Munhoz will lock horns with former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. The bout will mark Edgar’s 135lbs debut after a long career at 155lbs and 145lbs, while Munhoz will be looking to get back in the win column after dropping a decision to Aljamain Sterling in his last fight.

In the co-main event, long-time veteran light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux will take on rising prospect Alonzo Menifield. OSP is coming off of a split decision loss to Ben Rothwell in a heavyweight bout, while Menifield recently fell from the ranks of the undefeated when he dropped a decision to Devin Clark.

Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN 15 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC on ESPN 15 Odds

Pedro Munhoz -240

Frankie Edgar +186

Ovince Saint Preux -165

Alonzo Menifield +125

Mariya Agapova -700

Shana Dobson +500

Mizuki Inoue -135

Amanda Lemos +115

Daniel Rodriguez -130

Takashi Sato +110

Mike Rodriguez -170

Marcin Prachnio +145

Jordan Wright TBD

Ike Villanueva TBD

Joe Solecki -140

Austin Hubbard +120

Timur Valiev -450

Mark Striegl +350

Carlton Minus -365

Matthew Semelsberger +255

In the headliner, Munhoz opened as a -240 betting favorite. That means a $240 bet would win you $100. As for Edgar, he opened as a +186 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $186. Munhoz is more proven in the UFC bantamweight division and deserves to be the favorite, but you shouldn’t completely discount Edgar here either.

In the co-headliner, OSP opened as a -165 betting favorite, with the comeback on Menifield at +125. OSP is far more proven at 205lbs but Menifield has incredible KO power. OSP needs to be careful, but if he can avoid getting knocked out in the first round he should have a big edge when it comes to conditioning the further the fight goes.