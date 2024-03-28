UFC on ESPN 54: Why was Sean Brady vs. Vicente Luque canceled?

Vicente Luque will face Joaquin Buckley in the co-main event of UFC Atlantic City despite the matchup not being his original plan.

Up until late January, Luque was expected to face no. 8 ranked Sean Brady, but the bout was called off due to complications on Brady's side. Multiple sources broke the news that the bout was off due to the contract never being signed, with Brady reportedly dealing with ongoing issues.

The Philadelphia native confirmed the reports on his social media, telling fans that he had to take care of "a nagging injury" but was open to a matchup with Luque at a later date.

Brady wrote:

"For everybody who keeps asking me about March 30 unfortunately I will not be fighting @luquevicente I just need a little bit more time to let a nagging injury completely heal up. I will be ready to go end of April early May if he does not get into opponent, we can rebook."

Luque, who was born in New Jersey, opted to remain on the card and accept Buckley as an opponent.

Since moving back down to welterweight, Buckley has gone 2-0 with impressive wins over Andre Fialho and Alex Morono. The fight will be Buckley's third opportunity to enter the UFC rankings, having failed two previous attempts as a middleweight against Nassourdine Imavov and Chris Curtis.

Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley preview

As one of just five ranked fighters on UFC Atlantic City, Vicente Luque will look to defend his position against Joaquin Buckley in the co-main event.

Since having his four-fight win streak snapped by Belal Muhammad, Luque suffered the worst defeat of his career at UFC Vegas 59 at the hands of Geoff Neal. The loss gave Luque a nearly career-ending brain hemorrhage, but 'The Silent Assassin' would rebound with a decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos in his last outing.

Expand Tweet

Buckley has mostly had an up-and-down career in the UFC, going 7-4 in the Octagon. 'New Mansa' gained mainstream attention for his viral knockout of Impa Kasanganay at UFC Fight Island 5 but would see his momentum halted two fights later by Alessio Di Chirico.

However, Buckley has not lost since dropping back down to welterweight in 2023 for the first time in five years. Overall, Buckley is a respectable 9-2 at 170 pounds heading into his first UFC co-main event.