UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Harris

Alistair Overeem turned out to be the biggest winner from Saturday night’s UFC on ESPN 8 card in Jacksonville, Florida as not only did the heavyweight wow the MMA community with his brilliant performance against Walt Harris, the Dutchman also bagged a massive $400,000 birthday present from Dana White for picking up a second-round TKO win against Harris in the main event.

Claudia Gadelha and Krzysztof Jotko are the joint second highest earners from the event, bagging $108,000 each for wins over Angela Hill and Eryk Anders respectively. Among other big earners from the card were Courtney Casey and Dan Ige, who earned $100,000 each for their scalps of Mara Romero Borella and Edson Barboza respectively.

Check out the full salaries of fighters who competed on the UFC on ESPN 8 card below (h/t Jed I. Goodman).

@fightoracle Disclosed purses for UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris. pic.twitter.com/ZiurM8YJLm — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) May 18, 2020

The win over Harris helped Overeem bounce back from a heartbreaking last minute knockout loss against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik back in December last year. During the post-fight press conference, a visibly rejuvenated Overeem expressed the desire to embark on one last title run before letting the curtains fall on his marvelous career.

“We’re still hunting for the title. I would say also I’m in the last phase of my career. So those two things are a little bit on my mind, finish the career and then one more run at the title.”