UFC Fight Night: Woodley v Burns

The UFC on ESPN 9 card didn't see many fighters suffering any major injuries. The Nevada State Athletic Commission in their medical suspension gave only two fighters lengthy layoffs.

One of them is Spike Carlyle who engaged in a war against Billy Quarantillo. He has to now undergo MRI on his left knee and needs clearance from an orthopedic doctor. He faces a minimum suspension.

The other is Vince Morales who suffered a serious knockout loss to Chris Gutierrez. Despite suffering the knockout from leg kicks his suspension actually stems out of an orbital bone injury he suffered in the fight.

The main event fighters don't face massive damage. Tyron Woodley just has to wait till July 15 if he doesn't want clearance from a doctor for an eyebrow laceration. Gilbert Burns is suspended only till the end of the month, June 30.

The full list for UFC on ESPN 9 medical suspensions are: