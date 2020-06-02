UFC on ESPN 9 medical suspensions
The UFC on ESPN 9 card didn't see many fighters suffering any major injuries. The Nevada State Athletic Commission in their medical suspension gave only two fighters lengthy layoffs.
One of them is Spike Carlyle who engaged in a war against Billy Quarantillo. He has to now undergo MRI on his left knee and needs clearance from an orthopedic doctor. He faces a minimum suspension.
The other is Vince Morales who suffered a serious knockout loss to Chris Gutierrez. Despite suffering the knockout from leg kicks his suspension actually stems out of an orbital bone injury he suffered in the fight.
The main event fighters don't face massive damage. Tyron Woodley just has to wait till July 15 if he doesn't want clearance from a doctor for an eyebrow laceration. Gilbert Burns is suspended only till the end of the month, June 30.
The full list for UFC on ESPN 9 medical suspensions are:
- Tyron Woodley: Must have left eyebrow laceration cleared by doctor or no contest until July 15. No contact until June 30.
- Gilbert Burns: Suspended until June 30 with no contact until June 21
- Augusto Sakai: Suspended until June 30 with no contact until June 21
- Blagoy Ivanov: Suspended until June 30 with no contact until June 21
- Billy Quarantillo: Suspended until June 30 with no contact until June 21.
- Spike Carlyle: Must have MRI on his left knee and be cleared by an orthopedic or sports medicine doctor or no contest until Nov. 27. Minimum suspension until June 30 with no contact until June 21.
- Brok Weaver: Suspended until June 30, no contact until June 21
- Antonina Shevchenko: Suspended until June 30, no contact until June 21
- Klidson Abreu: Suspended until July 15, no contact until June 30.
- Tim Elliott: Suspended until June 30, no contact until June 21
- Louis Smolka: Suspended until June 30, no contact until June 21
- Vince Morales: Must have right orbital fracture cleared by an ophthalmologist or no contact until Nov. 27. Minimum suspension until July 15 with no contact until June 30.