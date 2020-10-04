Round 1: Carlos Condit opens the fight with a leg kick to Court McGee. McGee answers with kicks of his own. Both fighters exchange kicks as the fight gets underway, but seem to be unable to find their range as of yet. Neither fighter is fully committing to their punches, but McGee seems to be getting the better of Condit in the boxing department.

McGee is landing leg kicks, whereas Condit is focusing more on moving in and out of range. Condit’s strikes don’t seem to be inflicting much damage to McGee, while McGee is active with his kicks. Condit drops McGee with a beautiful right hook, and the bell goes off. Condit may have stolen the round at the end.

Round 2: McGee seems to have shaken off the cobwebs, but his nose is bleeding and it could be broken. Condit seems to have noticed the damaged nose and attacks it with a right hand.

McGee tries to stick to his gameplan of utilizing leg kicks and punches without overextending on any strikes. Condit is opening up with his striking and letting his punches and kicks flow. Condit is clearly winning this round and McGee has been unable to get off any significant offense thus far.

Round 3: Condit is still very much in control of the fight, but is refraining from overextending lest he gets countered. McGee tries to get into close range and attack with punches, but Condit is controlling the range brilliantly.

Condit's ensuring that punches, elbows, kicks, and knees an all thrown in for good measure. McGee connects with a decent right hand, but Condit continues displaying beautiful combination striking. Condit and McGee continue striking till the final bell.

UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs. Aldana (Prelims Results):

Carlos Condit def. Court McGee via UD (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Charles Jourdain vs. Joshua Culibao ruled split draw (27-30, 29-28, 28-28)

Nassourdine Imavov def. Jordan Williams via UD (29-27 x2, 29-28)

Loma Lookboonmee def. Jinh Yu Frey via UD (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Casey Kenney def. Alateng Heili via UD (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)

Luigi Vendramini def. Jessin Ayari via first-round TKO (1:12)

What’s next for Carlos Condit?

Carlos Condit is back in the win column after a five-fight losing streak.

With his old nemesis, Nick Diaz rumored to be returning to the UFC very soon, Carlos Condit could potentially face the older Diaz brother in a rematch.

It’s unlikely to see Condit fight for the title right away. The UFC matchmakers will likely have him matched up against fellow strikers in fun matchups rather than book him against fighters who’ll grapple and outpoint him.

